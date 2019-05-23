Everything you need to know about Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers' Market

The Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers’ Market returns for the season Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

WHEN: The market runs 7:30 a.m. to noon, on May 25, June 1 and 15, July 6 and 20, Aug. 3 and 17, and Sept. 21. Market After Dark will return 6:30 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24.

WHERE: The market is shifting slightly this year to accommodate road construction. Around 200 vendors will be spread over 11 blocks between Fourth and First Avenues SE and First and Fifth Streets SE.

The footprint of the downtown farmers' market is shifting slightly this year, to accommodate construction



WEATHER: The market is rain or shine, unless there is severe weather. If the market closes, announcements will be made on social media and local radio and television stations.

PETS: Pets are allowed on a leash no longer than three feet, must be kept at their owner’s side at all times and be under control. Farmers Market staff and volunteers reserve the right to ask any pet owner to remove their pet from the venue at any time.

SMOKING: Smoking is not allowed inside the market barricades.

KIDS: Greene Square will be a kids’ zone this year, with face-painting, balloon animals, chalk, bubbles and other activities.

ENTERTAINMENT: Live music will be found throughout the market, with demonstrations of everything from cooking to gymnastics to live theater in Greene Square.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

GETTING THERE: Parking is free on downtown streets and in most downtown parkades during the market. Find details at parkcedarrapids.com. Cedar Rapids buses have drop-off points near the market. Cyclists can use a complimentary bike valet service in Greene Square.

SNAP and DOUBLE UP FOOD BUCKS: Patrons can swipe EBT cards in exchange for tokens at the information booth at Second Avenue SE and Third Street SE. Each token has a $1 value and will be accepted by most applicable vendors for produce, baked goods, salsas and jams and more. SNAP users also can pick up Double Up Food Bucks, which double the value of EBT coupons used to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables and plants that produce food.

MORE INFORMATION: Still have questions? More information is at www.crdowntownmarket.com.

• Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com