Community Resource Q&A: 211 and United Way in Iowa

Gazette columnist Adam Sullivan talks about the 211 hotline with Kristin Roberts, president and CEO of United Way of East Central Iowa. Roberts explains what 211 is and how it’s being used during the coronavirus pandemic. Find the latest nonprofit resources along with local volunteer needs during of COVID-19 outbreak at uweic.org.
Related Articles
MORE Community ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- New plans submitted for Banjo Block in Cedar Rapids
- In Iowa, a men's basketball National Player of Year award is Luka Garza's or a joke
- Iowa’s Spencer Lee focuses on positive, prepares for what comes next
- What’s in the COVID-19 Aid bill? Make direct payments to Americans, lift penalties on companies, stock portfolios
- U.S. Senate passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
- Iowa State cuts ties with aide at center of blackface uproar