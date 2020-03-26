Community

Community Resource Q&A: 211 and United Way in Iowa

Kristin Roberts is United Way of East Central Iowa CEO. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Gazette columnist Adam Sullivan talks about the 211 hotline with Kristin Roberts, president and CEO of United Way of East Central Iowa. Roberts explains what 211 is and how it’s being used during the coronavirus pandemic. Find the latest nonprofit resources along with local volunteer needs during of COVID-19 outbreak at uweic.org.

 

