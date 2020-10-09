After derecho, displaced family grapples with COVID-19 away from home

CEDAR RAPIDS — When the derecho tore through Cedar Rapids, William Ross was already in the midst of a crisis.

By the time the storm hit the state on Aug. 10, his wife Myrtle Ross had already been a couple weeks into a more than 2 month hospital stay following an infection with COVID-19.

After a daunting 66-day hospital stay fighting the novel coronavirus, which included several weeks on a ventilator, the 65-year-old woman was released from Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 2

But the couple still is grappling with the effects of the derecho. The storm severely damaged the Ross’ mobile home in the Cedar Terrace Mobile Home Park on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids, ripping off the backdoor and punching a hole through the roof of the kitchen after a tree toppled onto the home.

Because they don’t have insurance on the home, they will have to wait to begin repairs until the Federal Emergency Management Agency approves relief.

Until that FEMA aid arrives, Myrtle and William Ross are living in a hotel off 33rd Avenue SW.

William Ross said it had been a challenge to find the time to fix the mobile home. Not only was it difficult finding an available contractor, but he admitted the task had been put on the back burner when his wife’s condition took a turn for the worse.

“She’s been my number one concern,” said William, who is 71 years old.

‘A rough two months’

The Ross family still is working to find an assessor to estimate the cost of damages, which is part of the process to apply for FEMA aid. William said there are other boxes to check off before they can make repairs, which they hope to accomplish within the next month or so.

However, the timeline on when they can move back home still is tentative at this point.

“I quit smoking years ago,” William Ross said. “When everything started going on, I started smoking again. It’s been a rough two months.”

Myrtle Ross, who was unaware of the storm’s damage until the end of her hospital stay, said she’s been anxious to go home. But at least for the foreseeable future, she will be recovering from her long illness away from the comfort of home.

“I want my house back,” she said.

The couple ultimately did not take up the offer from a Mercy Medical Center social worker to help find temporary housing. Hospital officials say they’ve had to help a number of individuals navigate services in the wake of the storm.

“As part of Mercy’s response, our social workers have assisted community members with finding meals, transportation, hotel rooms, connecting them with the Red Cross and accessing other community resources,” said Mercy Spokeswoman Karen Vander Sanden. “The immediate aftermath of the storm was an overwhelming time for many and social workers were definitely involved in directing/assisting people, even those without medical needs, to appropriate services.”

A family’s recording

William Ross believes he was the first to be infected with COVID-19 through his part-time job as a contracted truck driver for the International Paper Company in Cedar Rapids.

Myrtle Ross shortly exhibited severe symptoms, but at the time, she assumed it was nothing more than a bad cold. She was taken to Mercy Medical Center on July 29, where she tested positive for the virus.

“I was worried (about COVID-19), and I hoped I would never get it,” she said in an interview with The Gazette this week. “Sure enough, I got it.”

Two days later, she was placed in a medically-induced coma and intubated.

William Ross, who tested positive on Aug. 3, felt minor symptoms. Their son who was also infected showed no symptoms at all.

In the weeks that his wife was in the hospital and he couldn’t visit, William Ross found himself in a new routine. He would travel to both his parents’ and Myrtle’s parents’ gravesites in Cedar Rapids and speak with them.

Then, he said he would sit in the hospital’s parking ramp and “talk to the walls of the hospital.”

“I asked for her to get better,” he said. “We’ve been together for 50 years and I wanted her to get better.”

Her condition worsened, and doctors presented William Ross with a choice whether to turn off the ventilator or not. He opted to keep the ventilator on, but signed a do not resuscitate order.

Around this time, in an effort to replace the fact they couldn’t visit her in the hospital, William Ross had the idea to gather members of the family — including the couple’s two children and her siblings — around a digital recorder.

In the 38-minute recording, the family spoke to Myrtle Ross and shared happy memories. William, for example, recounted their wedding in Reno, Nevada that took place 49 years ago.

William Ross said he gave the recorder to Myrtle’s nurses on Aug. 17, along with eight extra batteries, and asked them to play it in her room night and day.

Later that week, Mercy providers called William Ross to inform him that his wife was doing much better — even sitting up in bed, watching TV.

“I think that recording had a lot to do with bringing her out of that coma,” he said. “Somewhere it sunk in that she wasn’t alone. She had people out there wanting to see her.”

Throughout the rest of August and September, Myrtle Ross continued to improve enough to be moved from the hospital’s COVID-19 floor. By the sixth week, she was transferred to the inpatient rehabilitation wing, where she could have a visitor. William began spending his nights in the hospital room with her.

Myrtle Ross still faces several weeks of occupational, respiratory and other therapies to regain her strength. She relies on a wheelchair for the most part, but is able to use a walker to move around the small hotel suite.

Myrtle Ross has no memory of most of her hospital stay, including the recording.

“I’m kind of shocked,” she said of the recording. “I would never dream my family would do something like that, but I’m glad they did.”

As of this week, she still hadn’t listened to the recording because it will be too emotional. She thinks it will be awhile before she does sit down to listen to it.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com