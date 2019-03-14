Cedar Rapids feature airs on C-SPAN this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids will be featured on C-SPAN this weekend as part of the network’s Cities Tour series.

The national, commercial free public affairs channel will air Cedar Rapids Weekend on Saturday and Sunday on Book TV and American History TV. The different interviews and pieces will air as a block each day.

11 a.m. Saturday on Book TV (C-SPAN2, Mediacom channel 87):

• Czech and Slovak Collection at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library with library Director Dave Muhlena.

• Author LaTanya McQueen discusses her book “And it Begins Like This.”

• Origins of the Quran with Imam Taha Tawil at the Mother Mosque of America.

• Tour Cedar Rapids with author and historian Mark Stoffer Hunter.

• Iowa caucuses and politics from The Gazette’s political writer James Lynch.

1 p.m. Sunday on American History TV (C-SPAN3, Mediacom channel 88):

• Grant Wood Studio, where the famous artist painted his most celebrated work, American Gothic, with Cedar Rapids Museum of Art’s Katherine Kunau.

• Discover the history of the Mother Mosque of America and the origins of the Quran from Imam Taha Tawil.

• Iowa caucuses and politics from The Gazette’s political writer James Lynch.

• “Faces of Freedom: The Czech and Slovak Journey” exhibit at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library with curator Stefanie Kohn.

• African American Museum of Iowa with curator Felicite Wolfe as she highlights the “Driven by Hope” exhibit.

• Tour Cedar Rapids with author and historian Mark Stoffer Hunter.

• U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Democratic representative of Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.

The shows also will air as segments throughout the weekend.

A segment featuring Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart will kick off the programming on Friday on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal program (Mediacom channel 97) between 6 and 9 a.m. The segment also will be available online at c-span.org/citiestour after it airs. C-SPAN also has created a Cedar Rapids website where each segment will be available to view after it airs.

All video segments will be available indefinitely on the C-SPAN Video Library site at c-span.org.

Producers from the network visited Cedar Rapids for a week last month to capture footage of Cedar Rapids’ history and literary life as part of a series that focuses on small- and mid-sized cities.

Mediacom helped select Cedar Rapids to be featured, said Phyllis Peters, a spokesperson for Mediacom. She said the rich Czech-Slovak history, vibrancy from Mount Mercy University and Coe College, and ties to Grant Wood were among the lures. Plus, cities such as Cedar Rapids are often overlooked in the national spotlight, she said.

