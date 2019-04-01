Huff named to lead Czech Village NewBo Main Street

CEDAR RAPIDS — A historic preservation specialist has been tapped to lead the Czech Village New Bohemia Main Street District, according to the organization’s board of directors and executive committee.

Abby Huff was named the executive director on Monday. Huff, who has previous experience directing the Main Street organization in Story City, most recently served as a preservation and incentives specialist at Hobart Historic Restoration in Cedar Rapids.

“The biggest thing I want to accomplish is the organization as a whole being more visible,” Huff said. “We want to let visitors know Czech Village NewBo Main Street is where go to get information.”

She said she also will be involved in development, tourism and conversations about how to grow the neighborhood, including a new city-led effort called Czech Village NewBo neighborhood action plan. The Main Street organization was founded in 2009 to promote economic growth and preservation in the area.

“This role is so important for our growing district, and also our community,” said Scott Kruger, board president of the organization and executive director of NewBo City Market. “Abby’s passion for this community and this role makes her a perfect match for the organization’s next chapter.”

Huff succeeds Jennifer Pruden, who left to become project manager for Cedar Rapids-based Offices of 230 commercial real estate management service.

