$80,000 in grants awarded to 21 Linn County groups through Witwer Trust Fund

The Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded $80,000 in grants from the Witwer Trust Fund on Tuesday.

The 21 recipients were selected through the annual, competitive grant process, according to a news release.

The recipients for grant as well as the project and amounts are:

• African-American Heritage Foundation: $4,000 for high-quality, in-house production capabilities

• Big Brothers Big Sisters: $3,000 to strengthen mentor relationships

• Catherine McAuley Center: $4,400 for expansion of the center

• Cedar Rapids Public Library Foundation: $2,000 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

• Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity: $2,500 for 2021 Women Build

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• Community Health Free Clinic: $3,850 for prescription services

• Discovery Living: $2,500 for improving caregiver physical, mental and emotional health

• Eastern Iowa Health Center: $3,250 for Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank

• Families Helping Families of Iowa: $2,500 for providing shoes for Linn County’s children in foster care

• Family Promise of Linn County: $4,000 for diversion, prevention and stability for Linn County families

• Horizons A Family Service Alliance: $2,500 for transportation jumpstart

• Iowa Legal Aid: $4,250: Parent representation project

• McKinley STEAM Academy: $5,000 for walking trail

• Monroe Township Fire Department Association: $3,000 for rescue equipment 2020

• Peer Action Disability Support: $3,250 for Linn County ADA Celebration 2021

• Riverview Center: $5,000 for Linn County sexual assault/abuse crisis prevention project

• Tanager Place: $4,000 for LGBTQ Youth Center

• The Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success: $7,000 for academy expansion program support

• Trees Forever: $7,000 for TreeKeepers and Growing Futures support

• VALOR Inc. (Five Season Stand Down): $2,000 for Stand Down 2021

• Willis Dady Homeless Services: $5,000 for homelessness prevention and street outreach

The Witwer Trust was created by Weaver Witwer, a grocer and landowner from Cedar Rapids who died in 1979, the release said.

The cycle for the Witwer Trust grant begins each year on Nov. 1. The Supervisors received more than $198,000 in grant requests this year.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com