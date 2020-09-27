2020 Iowa City Book Festival moves online

IOWA CITY — Events for the 12th annual Iowa City Book Festival will be held online with original programming and partnerships with co-presenters that celebrate authors from around the block and around the world. The festival will be streamed live Oct. 5 to 11 and will be recorded for later viewing

Because of coronavirus restrictions, the festival, which usually is held at various locations throughout the area, will be available to anyone with access to the internet. This year’s festival partners include the One Community One Book program and the Examined Life Conference, among others.

Organizers for the festival continue to add events to the festival, so the most up-to-date information about the schedule can be found at www.iowacitybookfestival.org.

The festival will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5, with James Autry of Des Moines, who will discuss his new book, “The White Man Who Stayed.” Published by North Liberty’s Ice Cube Press, the book tells the true story of his cousin Doug, who did important work related to race in his native Mississippi after World War II.

On Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. Thomas Frank will discuss his new book, “The People, No: A Brief History of Anti-Populism.” The book dispels commonly held beliefs about populism and discusses its history. Frank also is the author of “What’s the Matter with Kansas.”

On Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m., Dr. Rana Awdish will talk about her memoir, “In Shock,” based on her own critical illness. In the book, Awdish tells of being a young critical care physician who is transfigured into a dying patient.

On Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. authors Jill McCorkle and Ron Rash will hold a conversation together.

McCorkle, author of “Life After Life,” will discuss her new novel, “Hieroglyphics,” while Rash will talk about his new collection, “In the Valley,” which includes a novella and stories set in the world of what is perhaps his best-known book, “Serena.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

On Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. Ericka Billerbeck will discuss “Wildland Sentinel” published by University of Iowa Press.