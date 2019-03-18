2019 SaPaDaPaSo Awards

The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Society has announced this year’s award winners.
Best Graphic Display Award:
1st Place: #72 — Iowa Brewing Co
2nd Place: #35 — Kiss Me I’m Iowa-ish — The Harrington Family
Honorable Mention: #85- SERVPRO of Cedar Rapids
Best Original Female Costume:
1st Place: #1 — St. Patrick’s Catholic Church — The Greenest Show on Earth — Little girl with green parasol
2nd Place: #14 — Ealain Go Gragh (Art Forever) — DKW Art Gallery — Lady with Balloon Wings and Shamrock Leggings
Honorable Mention: #1 — St. Patrick’s Catholic Church — The Greenest Show — Bearded Lady
Best Original Male Costume:
1st Place: #73 — Coe College — Authentic Kilt Man
2nd Place: #81 — Grand Living with Indian Creek — Man in Leprechaun outfit with social media sign
Honorable Mention: #26 — Bloomsbury Farm and Scream Acres — All Monsters
Best Vehicle Entry:
1st Place: #48 — Keep Your Clovers Happy — Green Acres Storage -Tractor
2nd Place: #13 — Especially for You Race — Pink Firetruck
Honorable Mention : #37 -Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival — Choo-Choo Train
Best Walking Entry:
1st Place: #51 — SaPaDaPa-Solo
2nd Place: Beg of the Parade — Champagne Academy of Irish Dance
Honorable Mention : #6 — Sun Tan City
Best Private Irish-Themed Entry (Non-Commercial/Advertising):
1st Place: #17 — Can’t Stop the Green — The Maneely & Dalziel families
2nd Place: #11 — Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 304
Honorable Mention: #50 — Shamrock-Star Cockers
Best Commercial Entry:
1st Place: #39 — Bickford Senior Living
2nd Place: #58 — Biolife Plasma Services
Honorable Mention: #29 — Looking for Leprechauns — Corridor Family EyeCare
Best Animal Entry:” The Waggy O’Tails Award”:
1st Place: #19 — Be the Change — End the Puppy Mills (Shih Tzu Wheaton Terrier with Lion Cut)
2nd Place: #89 — Pirates of the Emerald Isle — The Gypsy Warner Horse
Honorable Mention: #9 — KCRG TV9 — Walking wiener dog in green T-shirt with sparkle hat
General Honorable Mention:
#28 — Waltonian Archers of Linn County
FAMILY AWARDS:
Jimmy Blake “Golden Spoons” Award for “Best Musical Entry”:
#35 — 76 Trombones — Kiss Me I’m Iowa-ish — The Harrington Family
Denny Sheridan Award for “Best Bribe”:
#17- Can’t Stop the Green — The Maneely & Dalziel families
Don Raher Memorial Award for the “Best Overall Costume”:
#17 — Can’t Stop the Green (All Costumes) — The Maneely & Dalziel families
Jerry Harrington Memorial Award for the “Most Wholesome/Heartfelt Entry”:
#67 — CR Spirits Professional Dance Team — Crystal Barnett
Jimmy Duggan Memorial Award for the “Best Family Representation”:
#7 — Glynn Gang- Kiss Me I’m Irish — The Glynn Family
Pat Fitzpatrick “Irish Eyes” Memorial Award for the “Most Creative Entry”:
#35 — Kiss Me I’m Iowa-ish — The Harrington Family
Ed McGinty Memorial Award for the “Best Overall Entry”:
#35 — Kiss Me I’m Iowa-ish — The Harrington Family