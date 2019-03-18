2019 SaPaDaPaSo Awards

The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Society has announced this year’s award winners.

—

Best Graphic Display Award:

1st Place: #72 — Iowa Brewing Co

2nd Place: #35 — Kiss Me I’m Iowa-ish — The Harrington Family

Honorable Mention: #85- SERVPRO of Cedar Rapids

—

Best Original Female Costume:

1st Place: #1 — St. Patrick’s Catholic Church — The Greenest Show on Earth — Little girl with green parasol

2nd Place: #14 — Ealain Go Gragh (Art Forever) — DKW Art Gallery — Lady with Balloon Wings and Shamrock Leggings

Honorable Mention: #1 — St. Patrick’s Catholic Church — The Greenest Show — Bearded Lady

—

Best Original Male Costume:

1st Place: #73 — Coe College — Authentic Kilt Man

2nd Place: #81 — Grand Living with Indian Creek — Man in Leprechaun outfit with social media sign

Honorable Mention: #26 — Bloomsbury Farm and Scream Acres — All Monsters

See photos from the parade SaPaDapaSo parade in 10 photos Browse a collection of photos from the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Continue Reading

Best Vehicle Entry:

1st Place: #48 — Keep Your Clovers Happy — Green Acres Storage -Tractor

2nd Place: #13 — Especially for You Race — Pink Firetruck

Honorable Mention : #37 -Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival — Choo-Choo Train

—

Best Walking Entry:

1st Place: #51 — SaPaDaPa-Solo

2nd Place: Beg of the Parade — Champagne Academy of Irish Dance

Honorable Mention : #6 — Sun Tan City

—

Best Private Irish-Themed Entry (Non-Commercial/Advertising):

1st Place: #17 — Can’t Stop the Green — The Maneely & Dalziel families

2nd Place: #11 — Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 304

Honorable Mention: #50 — Shamrock-Star Cockers

—

Best Commercial Entry:

1st Place: #39 — Bickford Senior Living

2nd Place: #58 — Biolife Plasma Services

Honorable Mention: #29 — Looking for Leprechauns — Corridor Family EyeCare

—

Best Animal Entry:” The Waggy O’Tails Award”:

1st Place: #19 — Be the Change — End the Puppy Mills (Shih Tzu Wheaton Terrier with Lion Cut)

2nd Place: #89 — Pirates of the Emerald Isle — The Gypsy Warner Horse

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Honorable Mention: #9 — KCRG TV9 — Walking wiener dog in green T-shirt with sparkle hat

—

General Honorable Mention:

#28 — Waltonian Archers of Linn County

—

FAMILY AWARDS:

Jimmy Blake “Golden Spoons” Award for “Best Musical Entry”:

#35 — 76 Trombones — Kiss Me I’m Iowa-ish — The Harrington Family

Denny Sheridan Award for “Best Bribe”:

#17- Can’t Stop the Green — The Maneely & Dalziel families

Don Raher Memorial Award for the “Best Overall Costume”:

#17 — Can’t Stop the Green (All Costumes) — The Maneely & Dalziel families

Jerry Harrington Memorial Award for the “Most Wholesome/Heartfelt Entry”:

#67 — CR Spirits Professional Dance Team — Crystal Barnett

Jimmy Duggan Memorial Award for the “Best Family Representation”:

#7 — Glynn Gang- Kiss Me I’m Irish — The Glynn Family

Pat Fitzpatrick “Irish Eyes” Memorial Award for the “Most Creative Entry”:

#35 — Kiss Me I’m Iowa-ish — The Harrington Family

Ed McGinty Memorial Award for the “Best Overall Entry”:

#35 — Kiss Me I’m Iowa-ish — The Harrington Family