Community

2019 SaPaDaPaSo Awards

Anthony Goodson watches the 44th annual SaPaDaSo parade in downtown Cedar Rapids on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2019. This year's parade had over 90 float or walking entries and hosted thousands of spectators. (Ben Roberts/Freelance)
Anthony Goodson watches the 44th annual SaPaDaSo parade in downtown Cedar Rapids on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2019. This year's parade had over 90 float or walking entries and hosted thousands of spectators. (Ben Roberts/Freelance)
The Gazette

The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Society has announced this year’s award winners.

Best Graphic Display Award:

1st Place: #72 — Iowa Brewing Co

2nd Place: #35 — Kiss Me I’m Iowa-ish — The Harrington Family

Honorable Mention: #85- SERVPRO of Cedar Rapids

Best Original Female Costume:

1st Place: #1 — St. Patrick’s Catholic Church — The Greenest Show on Earth — Little girl with green parasol

2nd Place: #14 — Ealain Go Gragh (Art Forever) — DKW Art Gallery — Lady with Balloon Wings and Shamrock Leggings

Honorable Mention: #1 — St. Patrick’s Catholic Church — The Greenest Show — Bearded Lady

Best Original Male Costume:

1st Place: #73 — Coe College — Authentic Kilt Man

2nd Place: #81 — Grand Living with Indian Creek — Man in Leprechaun outfit with social media sign

Honorable Mention: #26 — Bloomsbury Farm and Scream Acres — All Monsters

See photos from the parade

SaPaDapaSo parade in 10 photos

Browse a collection of photos from the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Continue Reading

Best Vehicle Entry:

1st Place: #48 — Keep Your Clovers Happy — Green Acres Storage -Tractor

2nd Place: #13 — Especially for You Race — Pink Firetruck

Honorable Mention : #37 -Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival — Choo-Choo Train

Best Walking Entry:

1st Place: #51 — SaPaDaPa-Solo

2nd Place: Beg of the Parade — Champagne Academy of Irish Dance

Honorable Mention : #6 — Sun Tan City

Best Private Irish-Themed Entry (Non-Commercial/Advertising):

1st Place: #17 — Can’t Stop the Green — The Maneely & Dalziel families

2nd Place: #11 — Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 304

Honorable Mention: #50 — Shamrock-Star Cockers

Best Commercial Entry:

1st Place: #39 — Bickford Senior Living

2nd Place: #58 — Biolife Plasma Services

Honorable Mention: #29 — Looking for Leprechauns — Corridor Family EyeCare

Best Animal Entry:” The Waggy O’Tails Award”:

1st Place: #19 — Be the Change — End the Puppy Mills (Shih Tzu Wheaton Terrier with Lion Cut)

2nd Place: #89 — Pirates of the Emerald Isle — The Gypsy Warner Horse

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Honorable Mention: #9 — KCRG TV9 — Walking wiener dog in green T-shirt with sparkle hat

General Honorable Mention:

#28 — Waltonian Archers of Linn County

FAMILY AWARDS:

Jimmy Blake “Golden Spoons” Award for “Best Musical Entry”:

#35 — 76 Trombones — Kiss Me I’m Iowa-ish — The Harrington Family

Denny Sheridan Award for “Best Bribe”:

#17- Can’t Stop the Green — The Maneely & Dalziel families

Don Raher Memorial Award for the “Best Overall Costume”:

#17 — Can’t Stop the Green (All Costumes) — The Maneely & Dalziel families

Jerry Harrington Memorial Award for the “Most Wholesome/Heartfelt Entry”:

#67 — CR Spirits Professional Dance Team — Crystal Barnett

Jimmy Duggan Memorial Award for the “Best Family Representation”:

#7 — Glynn Gang- Kiss Me I’m Irish — The Glynn Family

Pat Fitzpatrick “Irish Eyes” Memorial Award for the “Most Creative Entry”:

#35 — Kiss Me I’m Iowa-ish — The Harrington Family

Ed McGinty Memorial Award for the “Best Overall Entry”:

#35 — Kiss Me I’m Iowa-ish — The Harrington Family

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Community ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

SaPaDapaSo parade in 10 photos

Learn to identify frog and toad calls in Iowa workshops

Bohemian-Irish series: It was Kolaches vs. Shamrocks in 1910 baseball contest

Photojournalist Lawrence Schiller brings award-winning eye to JFK exhibition

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa will play Cincinnati in NCAA tournament in Bearcats' backyard

Rep. Steve King posts meme bragging red states have '8 trillion bullets'

Updated Cedar Rapids road closures as Cedar River now predicted to crest at 18.3 feet

Stratafolio entrepreneurs sell business; refocus, rebrand company

Address school funding, water quality and criminal justice

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.