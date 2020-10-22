Beware road closure as old railroad bridge comes down in Marion

MARION — Removal of the former railroad bridge above Marion Boulevard is moving along.

The construction is part of the future CeMar Trail project, which will provide a trail system connecting Uptown Marion to downtown Cedar Rapids, providing over seven miles of paved trail for walkers, runners and bicyclists.

The removal of the old bridge is phase three of the project’s five-phase process.

The project will close that section of Marion Boulevard from 7 p.m. Oct. 26 to 6 a.m. Oct. 27 to remove the center pier of the structure, according to Marion Communications Manager Amber Bisinger. She said once that portion of the bridge removal is complete, crews will replace the center median.

The remaining work is expected to take a couple of weeks, Bisinger said. One lane will be maintained in each direction of the street during the process.

Construction of a new pedestrian bridge spanning Marion Boulevard is expected to begin next summer. Local artist Cara Briggs Farmer and Synergy Metal Works were selected to design the gateway features for the new bridge.

