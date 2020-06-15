Splash pads reopen in Cedar Rapids this week

CEDAR RAPIDS — Splash pads are reopening this week in Cedar Rapids just in time for the start of summer.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department says the process to turn on 11 splash pads will take two days, with all splash pads anticipated to be open and working by Wednesday, the city said in a news release Monday.

While the sensor on the fire hydrant or button to activate the water will be sanitized daily, other play pieces on the splash pads will not be disinfected, and the water is not chlorinated. Patrons are asked to use their own discretion regarding use.

Splash pads will turn on at 9 a.m. each day, and turn off at 9 p.m.

Splash pad locations include:

• Cedar Valley Park, 2250 Blakely Blvd. SE

• Cleveland Park, 1600 Eighth Ave. SW

• Daniels Park, 940 Oakland Road NE

• Greene Square, 400 Fourth Ave. SE

• Hayes Park, 1924 D St. SW

• Hidder Park, 10th Street and 14th Avenue SE

• Jacolyn Park, Jacolyn Drive and Gordon Avenue NW

• Noelridge Park, 4900 Council St. NE

• Redmond Park, Third Avenue and 16th Street SE

• Time Check Park, Fifth Street and J Avenue NW

• Twin Pines Park, 3500 42nd St. NE

Health guidelines are in place that include:

• Maintain social distancing standards of a minimum of 6 feet between users.

• If you have been sick in the last two weeks or have a cough, fever or other flu like symptoms, stay home for your health and the safety of others.

• People 60 and older, or those with underlying conditions, should stay at home to avoid potential exposures.

The summer solstice — the first day of summer — is Saturday.