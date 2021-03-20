Cedar Rapids prepares for spring cleanup of derecho debris

CEDAR RAPIDS — The city is gearing up for a spring of continued cleanup after working through the winter to clear debris from trees downed in the Aug. 10, 2020, derecho.

“We look forward to this spring when our cleanup efforts will continue. Everyone can help as we move forward with cleaning, replanting and working to make Cedar Rapids beautiful again,” Mayor Brad Hart said in a news release.

Debris deadline

Cedar Rapids residents have until April 19 to bring derecho tree debris to the curb for free pickup by crews.

The city’s website, cedar-rapids.org, will reflect completed areas on a map. There will be no additional pickup in areas marked completed.

Crews will remove curbside piles, rake up remaining branches and other debris in the right of way, break down and remove root balls, remove stumps torn out of the ground and pick up debris in alleys.

Residents should use their Yardy carts for smaller piles of twigs and branches and help keep sidewalks clear of debris.

The Cedar Rapids-Linn County Solid Waste Agency also takes tree and yard waste from Linn County residents.

• Tree debris/yard-waste drop-off: $24/ton, $5 minimum charge

• Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Starting April 3: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

• Location: 2250 A St. SW (Mount Trashmore)

• Contact: 319-398-5163

Right of way damage

Cedar Rapids property owners will need to repair minor damage, such as to lawn or sod, sustained during debris removal performed by the city or its contractors. The Linn County Solid Waste Agency offers free compost and mulch while supplies last. The city’s contractor will backfill root balls or uprooted stumps that left large holes in the right of way.

Right of way stumps

Beginning in April, the city will grind down stumps in the right of way, and reseed afterward, that were left from the removal of a street tree. The bulk of the stump grinding will be later this summer.

Crews will conduct the work first on main arterials, followed by collector streets, then residential neighborhoods — as is done in snow emergencies. Crews estimate grinding down approximately 2,500 stumps this year, but this will be a multiyear process because of the volume.

Residents also can remove right of way stumps at their own expense by completing a permit application.

Stumps must be ground to 6 to 8 inches below grade. Trees planted in that area will need to be moved 3 to 5 feet to one side or the other to avoid root systems. Property owners will need to grind the stump out completely to a depth of about 18 to 24 inches should they replant in the exact same location.

Street tree planting

The City Council has waived a fee for permits to replant in the right of way through 2021.

The following requirements apply to ensure trees thrive after the significant tree loss:

• Complete a permit application. This way, the city can include the tree on its inventory and the resident can understand the requirements of street tree planting.

• Contact IOWA ONE-CALL at 1-800-292-8989 to locate underground utilities before digging or removing stumps.

• Trees must be at least 1 inch in trunk diameter when measured 4.5 feet above grade, which typically equates to a 1.5 inch caliper tree, to ensure it will survive the growth conditions of right of way placement. Residents should keep this in mind as some trees provided through some community tree adoption programs may not meet this requirement.

• Review the recommendations for tree species before selecting a tree, as the city encourages residents plant species native to Iowa and the Midwest. Native trees are adapted to local growing conditions and ecosystems, so they typically perform the best in the long run. Residents should not plant exotic trees that exhibit invasive properties and compete with native species.

• Return the right of way to its original condition after planting

Nonorganic debris

Residents who are looking to dispose of large items can arrange for pickup through the city’s bulky item collection program.

To schedule a collection, call 319-286-5897 or email solid-waste-recycling@cedar-rapids.org. More information about bulky item collection is available here.

Costs for this service may vary based on the size and weight of the materials. Residents can also take nonorganic debris to the Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency. More information on that service is available at solidwasteagency.org/garbage.

The city’s deadline for free curbside pickup of nonorganic materials such as fencing, roof materials and patio furniture was Nov. 15 and is not continuing to pickup this as part of its debris removal program.

Crews are continuing to collect nonorganic debris in select areas of the northeast quadrant and expect to wrap up completely by the end of March. Residents in these portions of the quadrant had piles set out by Nov. 15, but crews could not reach the properties before snowfall.

Such debris piles that remain in the right of way may be escalated to a nuisance code case. If piles are reported, the city will hang door tags to notify residents they need to remove the debris. The city will begin its nuisance-abatement process should piles linger after the notice.

Parks and golf courses

Cleanup to remove debris from parks and golf courses was underway throughout the winter and will continue this spring. Contact parks@cedar-rapids.org to help with parks cleanup in the future.

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com