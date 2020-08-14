Hy-Vee, HACAP step up to deliver free food after derecho storm in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A free hot dog, chips and a bottle of water was the help Corey Howrey needed for him and his four children who are living in a motel following the derecho storm Monday.

Hy-Vee on First Ave. in Cedar Rapids, handed out 1,000 free hot dogs to their neighbors, many who haven’t had power since Monday and have depleted their food resources with widespread power outages spoiling food in refrigerators and freezers and closing grocery stores.

Howrey said the free food was just the help he needed. “Everyone is in need,” he said, as he stood in line outside Hy-Vee Friday, Aug. 14, with three of his children between the ages of 5 and 13.

Andy Streit, Hy-Vee district store director, said the Iowa Department of Transportation drove a generator to the First Ave. Hy-Vee, allowing it to reopen Thursday morning.

“It was so important to get this store open in the neighborhood,” Streit said.

Streit said two customers cried as they thanked him when the store opened. Seeing the desperation for food in the community, Streit thought a hot dog cook out was one thing they could do.

“A lot of people haven’t had anything for a few days,” he said.

Sailu Timbo, Hy-Vee vice president of community and diversity, came down from West Des Moines Friday to help grill up hog dots.

“This is a really important community, and they need our help,” Timbo said.

Heather Howard arrived at the First Ave. Hy-Vee with 12 other people who all live at The Sanctuary, a discipleship school on the Northwest side of Cedar Rapids. The Sanctuary was hit hard by the storm, Howard said. The majority of the roof was damaged, they do not have power.

“I was sitting there thinking ‘What are we going to do for lunch?’” Howard said before they learned that Hy-Vee was giving away food. “It’s a blessing.

Mary Walker said she had no food left at home as she stood in line for a hot dog at Hy-Vee.

“It’s something to fill me up,” Walker said.

Her house on the southeast side of town has some tree damage and is without electricity, which means she can’t use any of her medical equipment that helps her breathe. While she was standing in line waiting for a hot dog, she had to stop and use an inhaler to catch her breath.

‘I can feed my kids’

Across town at the Veteran’s Memorial Stadium Parking Lot, Hy-Vee and the Hawkeye Area Community Assistance Program was handing out free food and water to 1,000 households for the second day in a row.

The grocery chain provided 150,000 bottles of water, 80,000 protein bars, apples, oranges, peanut butter, chips and milk, said Kristy Staker, Hy-Vee Community Relations Director.

In they coming days, they plan on going to the neighborhoods hit hardest by derecho and still without power to continue handing out food, Staker said.

Melissa Jones, who lives in southwest Cedar Rapids, waited in her car in line for food with her children, 9 and 2 years old.

The food at home had spoiled, and Friday was the first time they were able to access something.

“I’m really happy. I may be able to feed my kids something,” Jones said.

Billy Hanover, who lives in Northeast Cedar Rapids, was picking up food for his wife and three children between the ages of six and 18 years old.

His six year old daughter is scared, he said. His 10-year-old son was out next to him with a hand saw Tuesday morning helping haul trees to the curb.

“All our food is gone. It’s pretty devastating,” Hanover said. “When you’re struggling, and you have nothing anything helps.”

