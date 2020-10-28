With only days left to apply, FEMA says $28 million given in derecho relief

IOWA DERECHO 2020

Keith Petersen of Jamey Flannery Trucking in Hortonville, Wis., operates a claw as he picks up debris from the Aug. 10 derecho storm along E Avenue NW as tree debris removal continues in northwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $28 million in derecho relief to Iowans, the agency said Wednesday.

More than $19 million of that is via the U.S. Small Business Administration’s low-interest loan program for businesses’ property damage or economic injury or a homeowner’s property damage.

A business or homeowner can apply for SBA property damage loans if they have any real estate, equipment, vehicles or other items damaged by the derecho.

The other $9.7 million comes from FEMA’s Individual Assistance grants, which have given money directly to more than 2,640 households.

It comes as the deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance and SBA property damage loans looms Monday.

Applications for SBA economic injury loans are not due until May 20 in Linn County and June 21 in Johnson County. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue’s disaster designation Oct. 20 for Muscatine and Grundy counties extended the deadline for loans in the surrounding counties, including Johnson County.

Applications for FEMA or SBA support are available at disasterassistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app or 800-621-3362.

