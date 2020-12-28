CORONAVIRUS

What to know about Iowa's implementation of unemployment benefits from new stimulus bill

Iowa Workforce Development waiting on federal guidance

President Donald Trump signed a new federal stimulus bill signed into law Sunday. (AGetty Images/TNS)
President Donald Trump signed a new federal stimulus bill signed into law Sunday. (AGetty Images/TNS)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:24PM | Mon, December 28, 2020

What to know about Iowa's implementation of unemployment benefits from ...

05:03PM | Mon, December 28, 2020

Complaints to ombudsman show COVID-19 tested Iowa governments

02:15PM | Mon, December 28, 2020

Positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa exceed 275,000

01:00PM | Mon, December 28, 2020

Fired Tyson boss at Waterloo says COVID office pool was a 'morale boos ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

As part of the new federal stimulus bill signed into law Sunday by President Donald Trump, federal unemployment benefits first passed in the CARES Act will continue in 2021. Here’s what that means for Iowans who are unemployed:

What are these benefits?

Through March 14, registered unemployed Iowans will receive an additional $300 per week in benefits through Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. FPUC initially gave unemployed workers an additional $600 per week, but that expired at the end of July.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation provides 13 weeks of additional jobless benefits after someone exhausts the 26 weeks of standard benefits from Iowa Workforce Development.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance offers benefits to those unemployed because of coronavirus and are self-employed, have exhausted all other unemployment benefits or aren’t eligible for unemployment because of a lack of work history.

Am I eligible for these benefits if my unemployment is not related to coronavirus?

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is available to anyone who is unemployed. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation require someone to be unemployed because of coronavirus to qualify.

When will I start to receive benefit payments?

Iowa Workforce Development said Monday there will be a payment gap lasting “an unknown period of time.” Although the stimulus bill has been signed into law, IWD is waiting for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor before sending the benefits.

Trump’s delay signing the stimulus bill, according to a report Sunday from Bloomberg News, prevented millions of Americans from receiving federal benefits this week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

IWD anticipated the payment gap last Wednesday.

How are these different from the benefits earlier in the pandemic?

FPUC, PUA and PEUC all came from the CARES Act in March.

FPUC now gives $300 per week in benefits instead of the $600 per week earlier this year. The PUA and PEUC extensions — 11 weeks — are shorter than the previous 13-week period in the CARES Act.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:24PM | Mon, December 28, 2020

What to know about Iowa's implementation of unemployment benefits from ...

05:03PM | Mon, December 28, 2020

Complaints to ombudsman show COVID-19 tested Iowa governments

02:15PM | Mon, December 28, 2020

Positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa exceed 275,000
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
JohnSteppe

The Gazette

All articles by John

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Complaints to ombudsman show COVID-19 tested Iowa governments

Positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa exceed 275,000

Fired Tyson boss at Waterloo says COVID office pool was a 'morale boost'

In pandemic, libraries come to you

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's first hospitalized COVID-19 patient still recovering, but holds hope for future

Measuring all deaths in Iowa reveals COVID-19's bleak toll

In Iowa, state and city governments are screwing the poor

Iowa Attorney General hasn't convicted a police officer for improper force since at least 2004

Jefferson High senior spurred to action by Black Lives Matter movement

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe