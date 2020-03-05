Want to propel off a 5-story building? You can through United Way's new fundraising event

CEDAR RAPIDS — The new CEO of United Way East Central Iowa Kristin Roberts said she is ready to do anything and everything to make the 2020 fundraising campaign a success — including propelling off the five-story Dows Building in downtown Cedar Rapids for a fundraising event this fall.

United Way celebrated their 2019 fundraising campaign, honored outstanding volunteers for their work and announced a new 2020 Campaign Cabinet chair and fundraising event at their annual meeting at the Cedar Rapids Marriott Thursday.

Over The Edge, a new fundraising event launching this year, will have participants propelling down The Dows Building, on the corner of Second Street and Second Ave. SE, for charity on Aug. 7.

“I guess the initiation is not over,” said Roberts, who joined the organization as CEO Feb. 3.

United Way will announce more details about how people can get involved with Over The Edge later this year.

Serving as the new 2020 Campaign Cabinet chair is James Klein, president of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust.

Chair of the 2019 campaign Dennis Jordan said it was a “very rewarding experience,” but it was time to turn over the reins to someone new to chair the cabinet.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

This was the first year United Way switched up its fundraising strategy by deploying a campaign cabinet of 20 volunteers to be the face of its campaign, lead by a campaign chair, instead of having only one to three campaign chairpersons leading the campaign.

Jordan said the 2019 campaign is on track to raise $7.8 million, down from the $8.6 million in campaign revenue generated from 2017 to 2018.

“We have faced some significant headwinds in raising money,” Jordan said. “Over the years, there’s been a lot of changes afoot. The environment is changing in terms of how we go about doing workforce campaigns, and we are overcoming these challenges.”

Jordan said United Way has “great momentum” going into next year, with 71 partner companies increasing their giving by at least 10 percent and 47 companies increasing by 10 percent.

United Way also had 49 new companies join their campaign in 2019.

Other highlights include the first Board Orientation & Leadership Development program, Women United, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and the Jones County Volunteer Center.

United Way’s Board Orientation & Leadership Development program graduated 26 young professionals in its first year. The educational series is designed to train leaders with skills they need to serve on boards, increase diversity of boards across Linn County and support local employers in engaging and retaining talented employees.

Women United East Central Iowa connected 12,895 underinsured or uninsured women to health care services. Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, $3.8 million was received by 2,139 families in tax returns, which helps them pay rent, utility bills and groceries, Roberts said.

The Jones County Volunteer Center drove residents in need 66,700 miles last year, which is “going around the world 2.6 times,” Kristin said.

Overall, 3,269 United Way volunteers gave $1.4 million of their time to local nonprofits last year.

“As a team we fight for the education, financial stability and health of every East Central Iowan,” Roberts said. “Thousands of volunteers, millions of donated dollars from you, your organizations, your employees, your co-workers, dozens of partner agencies, and a team of dedicated professionals work together to make this mission possible. Every number you see here is a life ... with a full potential ahead of them all because of your dedication to United Way.”

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com