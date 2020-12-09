Business

UnityPoint raises minimum wage to $15 per hour

Housekeeping, nursing assistants among employees likely to be affected

A newly announced minimum-wage boost will affect about a third of UnityPoint's 30,000 employees. Above, UnityPoint Healt
A newly announced minimum-wage boost will affect about a third of UnityPoint’s 30,000 employees. Above, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. (The Gazette)

UnityPoint Health will increase its minimum wage to $15 per hour in January for Iowa and Illinois employees, the West Des Moines-based health care provider said Wednesday.

The increase will affect about a third of UnityPoint’s 30,000 employees, including nursing assistants and those working in housekeeping and food service, according to a news release.

“We know there’s a strong tie between a person’s financial health and overall health,” John Sheehan, UnityPoint’s chief administrative officer, said in the news release.

UnityPoint, which has 40 hospitals in the Midwest — as well as St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids — and is one of the largest health care providers in the country, already paid a $15 minimum wage in Wisconsin.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

No pandemic-related change in payroll for nearly half of Iowa businesses

Tipton receives IEDA grant worth almost $200,000

Transamerica lays off 53 Cedar Rapids employees

Collins Aerospace to lay off 65 employees in Decorah, Bellevue

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

COVID is rarely spread in Iowa classrooms, it's happening in communities, health officials say

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. with COVID-19 updates

UI epidemiologist cautiously optimistic about Thanksgiving's effect on COVID-19 spread in Iowa

Iowa teachers, police would be next in line for vaccine under state distribution plan

Iowa City schools plan for hybrid next week, but apply for another virtual waiver

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.