United Way announces new CEO in East Central Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS — A new president and CEO of United Way of East Central Iowa, a nonprofit that works to meet a community’s education, financial and health needs, will start leading the organization Feb. 3.

The new CEO, Kristin Roberts, said she is eager to step into the role at United Way. Former president and CEO Tim Stiles stepped down in August.

“I’m eager to grow, evolve and lead United Way East Central Iowa as we chart a bright future in our community,” Roberts said in a news release. “I look forward to working with the dedicated staff, partner agencies and other stakeholders at United Way East Central Iowa to move this United Way into the new fundraising and volunteer landscape.”

Before coming to United Way, Roberts was Director of Communications and Planned Giving at the Mercy Medical Center Foundation. She led Mercy Medical Center Foundation’s messaging and fundraising efforts. Roberts has also served as Chief Advancement Officer at Four Oaks and Executive Director at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

Pat Deignan, vice-chair of United Way of East Central Iowa’s board of directors and head of the search committee, said Roberts is the “embodiment” of what the search committee was looking for in a new CEO.

The board of directors focused on candidates who have a clear vision for United Way East Central Iowa, demonstrated strategic leadership, are able to build relationships in the community, and are focused on growing and diversifying revenue. Candidates were also to have a “partnership mind-set” with key stakeholders in Linn, Benton, Cedar, Iowa and Jones counties that United Way East Central Iowa serves.

“I am very excited to welcome Kristin and look forward to her strong future-forward leadership at United Way,” said Linda Matters, chair of the United Way of East Central Iowa board of directors.

