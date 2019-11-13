U-Haul seeks to convert Lindale Mall's vacant Sears into storage space

CEDAR RAPIDS — U-Haul soon could take up residence at one of the vacant big-box stores at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids.

Robert Hampton, president of U-Haul of Eastern Iowa, submitted a concept plan Tuesday to the city of Cedar Rapids, depicting 140,000 square feet of storage space inside Lindale’s empty Sears building, with equipment shunting space in the parking lot.

The proposal resembles other venues U-Haul has carried out under its adaptive reuse program, under which the Phoenix, Ariz.-based moving and storage company renovates and reuses existing buildings.

One existing building was the vacant former Younkers at Westdale Mall, where U-Haul opened an 100,000-square-foot branch store in April.

Sears shut its doors at Lindale Mall — its last store in Cedar Rapids and the Corridor area — in July 2018.

