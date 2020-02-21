Two new Kwik Star convenience stores planned for Cedar Rapids

Kwik Star is seeking to further expand its Cedar Rapids footprint with two new locations on 16th Avenue SW.

Corporate parent Kwik Trip on Wednesday submitted an administrative site development plan for a 9,156-square-foot convenience store and car wash with 20 gas pumps for review to the city’s Development Services Division.

A concept plan for that store, at the intersection of 16th Avenue SW and 20th Street SW, was approved in August.

City staff also on Feb. 4 signed off on a concept plan for a Kwik Star location at the corner of 16th Avenue SW and Wiley Boulevard.

The La Crosse, Wis., company does not yet own either of the properties — city records show trucking company SSX Inc. currently owns the former property, while CellSite Solutions owns the latter, near West Side Transport’s present location.

A Skogman Realty listing shows a sale is “pending” for the 2.33-acre SSX Inc. property, which had an asking price of $599,741.

Kwik Star last fall began work on a convenience store at the corner of Center Point Road and 42nd Street NE.

The chain has opened four other Cedar Rapids stores, plus one in Hiawatha, since 2015.

The flourishing company operates approximately 700 locations in three Midwestern states. Kwik Trip plans to invest $2.5 billion in opening 250 to 260 new stores over the next five years, the Wisconsin State Journal reported last year.

Each Kwik Star location typically hires 30 people — 12 full-time and 18 part-time employees.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com