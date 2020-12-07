Transamerica lays off 53 Cedar Rapids employees

Transamerica laid off 53 Cedar Rapids employees at the end of November, according to a WARN notice filed with Iowa Workforce Development.

A spokesman from Transamerica did not comment on the layoffs.

The company reduced its Cedar Rapids footprint in 2018 when it outsourced some of its business to India-based Tata Consultancy Services, moving 882 jobs from Transamerica to TCS.

Transamerica is based in Baltimore and has “major operations” in Cedar Rapids and Denver, according to a previous news release.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com