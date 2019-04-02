Chicago company buys, renames Tanger Outlets mall

Business

Tanger Outlets will operate as Outlets Williamsburg under its new owners. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
By Thomas Friestad, The Gazette

New ownership will spell a change for a 28-year retail center in Williamsburg, starting with its name.

Tanger Outlets will operate as Outlets Williamsburg, after the Chicago-based Outlet Resource Group announced Monday it had acquired the shopping center.

Former owner Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, of Greensboro, N.C., opened the 276,331-square-foot shopping center in 1991, on some 27 acres north of Interstate 80.

Tanger Outlets grew over the years from 22 stores to upward of 50 stores, which have included American Eagle Outfitters, Brooks Brothers, the Gap, Old Navy and Nike.

The shopping center had been for up for sale since June 2018, according to a listing by Des Moines-based CBRE-Hubbell Commercial.

