CORONAVIRUS

Tama beef plant reopens after testing shows 177 workers with coronavirus

Iowa Premium Beef's meatpacking plant in Tama is shown on Wednesday, March 4, 2015. (The Gazette)
Iowa Premium Beef’s meatpacking plant in Tama is shown on Wednesday, March 4, 2015. (The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:01AM | Tue, April 21, 2020

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, April 21

04:57PM | Mon, April 20, 2020

Iowa City Farmers Market going virtual

04:24PM | Mon, April 20, 2020

Eastern Iowans begin receiving stimulus checks, but is it enough?

04:08PM | Mon, April 20, 2020

University of Iowa fraternity investigated for party during coronaviru ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

An Iowa beef processing plant that was idled after a coronavirus outbreak resumed production Monday, one day after the state said 177 workers there have tested positive.

The Iowa Premium plant in Tama, owned by National Beef, had suspended production after the company confirmed that multiple workers had the virus.

On Sunday, the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds said 177 out of more than 500 National Beef workers tested were positive for the coronavirus.

A woman who answered the phone at the plant confirmed that production resumed Monday. A National Beef spokesman said last week that its plan to resume production April 20 hadn’t changed, and hasn’t responded to inquiries since then.

The company closed the plant for what it called a regularly scheduled cleaning two weeks ago. On April 10, National Beef said the closure would continue through April 20 “out of abundance of caution and concern for the health and well-being of our employees.”

The governor’s office also said Sunday another 84 employees of Tyson Foods had tested positive.

Tyson said its Waterloo pork plant remained open Monday, defying calls from local officials to suspend production. Its Columbus Junction plant remained closed, and its Perry plant was idled for a one-day cleaning.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:26PM | Mon, April 20, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds won't close Tyson plant in Waterloo

01:10PM | Mon, April 20, 2020

Deputy at Linn County Correctional Center tests positive for coronavir ...

10:47AM | Mon, April 20, 2020

RAGBRAI called off for 2020 due to coronavirus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

The Gazette Daily News Podcast, April 21

Iowa City Farmers Market going virtual

Eastern Iowans begin receiving stimulus checks, but is it enough?

University of Iowa fraternity investigated for party during coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Kim Reynolds won't close Tyson plant in Waterloo

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Deputy at Linn County Correctional Center tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 20: Iowa City Pride cancels 2020 parade, festival

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, April 20

Man accused of uploading child pornography to Facebook

Cedar Rapids mayor urges wearing face masks in public

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate