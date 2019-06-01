MY BIZ

Taking over a 27-year-old bookstore

M&M New and Used Bookstore shifted emphasis from romance to mystery

Chris Blood (left) checks out Jan Dickes (right) of Cedar Rapids as she makes a purchase at M and M Bookstore on Edgewood Road Northwest in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Since it was reopened by Ursla and Bill Lanphear in 2017, the shop has continued to bring in authors and seek out special orders for its longtime clients, while expanding they selection of books they carry. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Chris Blood (left) checks out Jan Dickes (right) of Cedar Rapids as she makes a purchase at M and M Bookstore on Edgewood Road Northwest in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Since it was reopened by Ursla and Bill Lanphear in 2017, the shop has continued to bring in authors and seek out special orders for its longtime clients, while expanding they selection of books they carry. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
/
MY BIZ ARTICLES

08:00AM | Sat, June 01, 2019

Taking over a 27-year-old bookstore

03:44PM | Sat, May 18, 2019

Beauty EDIT offers air brush makeup in NewBo

03:48PM | Sat, May 04, 2019

Tara Hills golf course small, with the amenities, and you can play all day

11:13AM | Fri, April 12, 2019

Vernon Village True Value is back open with new owners

01:06PM | Fri, February 22, 2019

Nexus Entertainment Arts seeks next space for the Hive

11:00AM | Mon, February 18, 2019

After success with their first business, couple debuts Shop Where I Live
View More MY BIZ Articles
By Steve Gravelle, correspondent

CEDAR RAPIDS — The thing about Cedar Rapids readers?

“It’s all over the place,” said Ursla Lanphear. “You’ll have a day where were thinking about getting rid of this section of books, and all of a sudden everybody comes in and wants those. You just never know what to expect. After a year now I would’ve thought I’d have a better idea.”

Lanphear and her husband, Bill, opened M&M New and Used Bookstore in October 2017, taking over Basically Books from Donna Young and Bobbie Maclayne, who’d operated the store for 27 years.

The Lanphears’ plunge into the book world came shortly after moving from Colorado. Bill works for Collins Aerospace, but Ursla was looking for something new after 25 years in child care.

“My mom moved here with us, and she was really the reason why I wanted to do this,” she recalled. “We used to take her to used bookstores all the time. It was her very favorite thing to do.”

Lanphear’s mother Marilyn died just two weeks after the move to Cedar Rapids. Shortly after, Lanphear happened to stop at what was then Basically Books.

“It was the most organized used-book store we had ever seen,” she said. “I said, ‘You know, that’s what I want to do with what she left me.’ I wanted to have a bookstore.”

The new name came from Ursla’s mother and a niece, Meg, with whom she frequently exchanged sacks full of used murder mysteries. The name wasn’t the only change.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve changed the store almost completely,” Lanphear said. “It was mostly known for romance. I’m more of a mystery-thriller person. My mom loved mysteries, so we decided, let’s change it up a little bit while keeping the same feel.

“We kind of started out slow, making the changes, because there were plenty of people who had been coming here for 27 years. Then all of a sudden, bam, we just went for it. It looks totally different than it did a year ago.”

Lanphear and her small staff organize themed book clubs and author signings to engage their cus-tomers. A different club meets every Thursday at 6 p.m., and a young readers’ club met meets over the summer.

Lanphear donates books to schools, local assisted-living facilities, veterans’ centers, and homeless shelters — “just trying to spread it out.”

She pursues regional authors and subjects and developed a new section for children and young readers this summer.

“It used to be all Harlequin romance back there in this corner, so we took those shelves and we’ve opened up a big kids’ section,” Lanphear said. “We have non-fiction kids’ books, and we have everything from picture books all the way up to young adults.”

Lanphear estimated she’s retained 95 percent of Basically Books’ customers.

“We get them from all over the place,” she said. “There’s a lot of locals from right in the area, but we get people from Vinton, we get people from Iowa City. We have one guy who comes from two hours away — I’m not sure where — and he’ll spend six hours here, going through every section, picking out books.”

Used books, purchased for cash or store credit, go back on the shelves, usually at half the list price. Many regulars resell new books after reading them.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter!

You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

Business Award Nominations

Honoring local companies, organizations and individuals that have demonstrated impressive achievements in business in the corridor

Details Here
The Gazette Business Breakfast June 20

How do cities build their core? Join us for a panel discussion.

Buy Tickets

“We have quite a few customers who do that,” Lanphear said, indicating a nearby shelf. “This is all stuff that was new within the past few weeks and people have already bought them, read them and brought them back. So people who don’t want to spend full price on them can come get them at half price.”

Lanphear’s also developed relationships with other local book sellers.

“It’s interesting that we all work together,” she said. “Barnes & Noble refers people who really want the local authors. Half-Priced Books sends people our way because we have different things than they do, and we send people their way. It’s just working together. Between all of us we can get everybody covered.”

Coexisting with book selling’s online giant is a reality for any book seller.

“We sell our used books on Amazon,” she said. “I even order books for people on Amazon because some of our customers we know don’t have computers and it’s the only way we can get it for them. Instead of fighting Amazon, you kind of have to roll with it and work with them.”

• Know a business that could make for an interesting “My Biz” feature? Let us know at michaelchevy.castranova@thegazette.com.

AT A GLANCE

• Owners: Ursla and Bill Lanphear

• Business: M&M New and Used Bookstore

• Address: 212 Edgewood Rd. NW, Cedar Rapids

• Phone: (319) 396-8420

• Website: mandmbookstore.com

By Steve Gravelle, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE MY BIZ ARTICLES ...

Beauty EDIT offers air brush makeup in NewBo

Tara Hills golf course small, with the amenities, and you can play all day

Vernon Village True Value is back open with new owners

Nexus Entertainment Arts seeks next space for the Hive

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Man dies in apparent drowning at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area in Iowa City

Police identify suspect in shooting deaths of Royal Abram and Matrell Johnson

Iowa City's Police Officer of the Year committed to helping community, department

Iowa State student publishes research on female sterilization biases

Women of Achievement: Van Meter's Karmen Wilhelm still aims to keep the customer at the center

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.