CORONAVIRUS

Target, CVS join growing list of national retail chains requiring masks

Walmart, Sam's, Kohl's, Best Buy, Menards and more will require masks for customers

In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the
In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Target has joined a growing list of major retailers that will require customers at all their stores to wear face coverings. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based discounter said Thursday, July 16, that the policy will go into effect Aug. 1.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:18PM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Target, CVS join growing list of national retail chains requiring mask ...

09:03AM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Rise in Iowa unemployment claims leads to $121.6 million in state, fed ...

06:00AM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Billions in federal COVID-19 aid spreads in Iowa

05:04PM | Wed, July 15, 2020

University of Iowa eyeing support, resources for employees after Iowa ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By Anne D’Innocenzio, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Two major retailers on Thursday joined the growing list of national chains that will require customers to wear face masks regardless of where cities or states stand on the issue.

Target’s mandatory face mask policy will go into effect Aug. 1, and all CVS stores will begin requiring them on Monday.

More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations. Target will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

The announcements come one day after the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, said that it would mandate face shields for all customers starting Monday.

Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. have also announced mandatory masks nationwide. Menards, with stores in Iowa and across the Midwest, also requires masks at its stores.

Retailers have hesitated to make masks mandatory nationwide out of fear of angering some customers over what, even in a pandemic, has become a political issue.

They have been reluctant to put employees in the position of becoming enforcers. Confrontations with customers and store employees have played out in multiple incidents caught on video.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It was difficult to enforce such rules even in states that mandate face masks. However, the recent surge of new virus cases — particularly in Florida, California, Texas and Arizona — has left them with no choice, retail experts say.

“To be clear, we’re not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer, “ said Jon Roberts, the chief operating officer at CVS. “What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering.”

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:18PM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Target, CVS join growing list of national retail chains requiring mask ...

09:03AM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Rise in Iowa unemployment claims leads to $121.6 million in state, fed ...

06:00AM | Thu, July 16, 2020

Billions in federal COVID-19 aid spreads in Iowa
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By Anne D’Innocenzio, Associated Press

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Rise in Iowa unemployment claims leads to $121.6 million in state, federal benefits

Billions in federal COVID-19 aid spreads in Iowa

University of Iowa eyeing support, resources for employees after Iowa City school district decision

Iowa tops 36,000 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Test Iowa is a failure

Father of Malik Sheets hopes S10,000 reward will lead to son's killer

Mother of missing girl, Breasia Terrell, clings to hope as search continues

Cedar Rapids felon sentenced to over 6 years for possessing guns as drug user

University of Iowa provost steps aside to become 'special assistant,' per settlement

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate