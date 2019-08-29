RESTAURANTS

Starbucks plans store in Marion

Coffee chain, Your Pie Pizza opening in 2020

Marion will be getting its first Starbucks early in 2020 when it opens a store in a building under construction at 2791 Seventh Ave., adjacent to the TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel that opened last month.

The Seattle-based coffee chain, with more than 30,000 locations worldwide, will join three other area Starbucks stores in the greater Cedar Rapids area that offer drive-through service.

Also planning to open a store in the same building in early 2020 is Your Pie, an American fast-food pizza chain. Launched in Athens, Ga., in 2008, the company operates as a restaurant franchise with 58 locations across the United States.

Your Pie sells 10-inch pizzas that can be customized with toppings, build-your-own panini sandwiches and bread bowl salads.

Your Pie currently operates stores in Davenport, Dubuque and Waterloo.

GLD Commercial is leasing the remainder of the new Marion building.

