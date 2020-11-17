McGrath sells collision business

The McGrath Family of Dealerships said Tuesday it has sold its Collision Center business in Cedar Rapids to Lewisville, Texas-based Caliber Collision Centers.

Caliber Collision is largest auto body repair company in the country, according to a news release.

Details of the sale, such as acquistion price and effective date, were not immediately available.

“Caliber Collision is the best in the business, and we are really pleased to have them join our business community,” said Pat McGrath, head of McGrath Family of Dealerships.

Caliber Collision will continue to operate the former McGrath collision center at 1919 Dodge Rd. NE in Cedar Rapids.