'Shop Iowa' gives brick-and-mortar stores chance to sell products online

Marion-based website developer creates site for Iowa Economic Development Authority

Screenshot of
Screenshot of "Shop Iowa" website. “Every day I’m inspired by success stories of retailers who transformed to meet the needs of their customers, and the common thread is a strong online presence,” Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says.

Brick-and-mortar stores in Iowa without an online presence now have a way to sell their products online.

Iowa Economic Development Authority unveiled the Shop Iowa website Monday morning, which includes products from almost 150 Iowa stores.

Items available range from art supplies to scuba gear. While the program aims to help mostly small businesses without websites, not necessarily all the vendors lack websites.

“Every day I’m inspired by success stories of retailers who transformed to meet the needs of their customers, and the common thread is a strong online presence,” said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority, in a statement.

“The expectation for digital sales and services is here to stay, and we’re proud to help small retailers in Iowa adapt to this new reality.”

Businesses do not have to pay to list their products through June 2021.

Marion-based Member Marketplace designed the website. The company also designed the Shop Where I Live websites that sell local products in various communities in Iowa, Alabama, Nebraska, South Dakota and New York.

