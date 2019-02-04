Business

Rodale organic center to provide research, resources at Indian Creek Nature Center farm

Starting this spring, staff will be planting organic and conventional crops at Indian Creek Nature Center’s Etzel Sugar Grove Farm in Marion. (Indian Creek Nature Center)
Starting this spring, staff will be planting organic and conventional crops at Indian Creek Nature Center’s Etzel Sugar Grove Farm in Marion. (Indian Creek Nature Center)
By Carrie Campbell, correspondent

A pioneer in organic agriculture research has announced plans to open its first facility in the Midwest at Indian Creek Nature Center’s Etzel Sugar Grove Farm in Marion later this year.

The Rodale Institute, based in Kutztown, Pa., has been researching best practices in organic and regenerative agriculture since the 1940s. Its Midwest Organic Center is intended to provide Iowa farmers with access to research and training as well as act as a consultant to the 700‐plus certified organic farmers in the state.

The organic center will be located at Sugar Grove Farm, which was donated to the nature center in 2016 by George Etzel. It will have a farm manager, a Ph.D. research scientist, educators and farmers on staff.

Starting this spring, staff will be planting organic and conventional crops to provide a side‐by‐side comparison. It takes three years to be certified organic, according to an Indian Creek Nature Center news release.

Not only will this build the Rodale Institute’s data pool geographically but also “Iowa farmers want to hear from Iowa farmers,” said John Myers, nature center executive director. “The Midwest Organic Center will be a place where they can come and see these methods in action.”

Meyers said the organic center will focus on local food initiatives and bringing sustainable and responsible farming practices back to Iowa.

“The use of Roundup within agriculture has been a substantial change to our environment,” Meyers said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

“It’s hard to continue having meaningful conversations about Roundup without addressing the negative environmental impacts it’s had, from increasing erosion to decreasing the quality of our water and our food. At the (organic) center, we want to show farmers different practices that will allow them to maintain or even increase their yields so that they don’t have to choose between production and doing what’s right for the environment.”

Zoe Schaesser, content creation and media relations coordinator at Rodale Institute, said the organic center will hold an annual Field Day beginning this summer, where the public and farmers are welcome to observe best practices in action at the farm while staff share research and talk one on one with farmers.

“We see ourselves eventually being able to serve as a consulting arm to help farmers on their land,” Schaesser said. “For those farmers who’ve already transitioned (to organic), our goal is to provide the tools

and personalized support they need to be successful.”

Frontier Co-op is an intial sponsor.

By Carrie Campbell, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Official: TIF properties not exempt from tax to pay for flood control in Cedar Rapids

BuzzFeed, Vice slash jobs in a challenging market for digital media

303 Legal aims to stay down-to-earth

Bud Light's corn syrup snub riles Iowa farmers

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Jury acquits Williamsburg man in toddler's death

Iowa congressional delegation announces State of the Union guests

Iowa GOP seeks more accountability in judicial nominating process

Poll finds support for Iowa gun laws; opposition to constitutional change

Iowa statehouse bill would pre-empt fireworks bans by local governments on July 4

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.