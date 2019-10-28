Business

Regulators ask Collins Aerospace to divest Navigation business in Cedar Rapids

Employees “who might be affected” by the divestiture of its Navigation business by UTC will be notified this week, says Phil Jasper, Mission Systems head at Collins Aerospace. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Antitrust regulators with the U.S. Department of Justice reviewing the proposed merger between United Technologies and Raytheon Co. have requested that Collins Aerospace divest its Navigation business.

In a Monday email, viewed by The Gazette, Collins Aerospace employees were notified regulatory agencies asked the company to “explore the divestiture” of its Navigation business — a legacy Rockwell Collins unit employing hundreds in Cedar Rapids and encompassing advanced military GPS and radio navigation technologies — “to satisfy certain competitive concerns.”

Phil Jasper, head of Collins Aerospace’s Mission Systems business unit, said in the email that the company has not yet determined a buyer or timing for the transaction.

Employees “who might be affected” will be notified this week, Jasper said, continuing, “We know that this news brings with it a lot of uncertainty, but I ask that you not let this distract us from meeting our commitments and supporting our customer and their mission.”

In an emailed statement, Collins Aerospace spokeswoman Pam Tvrdy-Cleary confirmed Monday the company was exploring the divestiture, and added, “We are engaging with our employees and customers to ensure they are fully informed while we work through this process.”

She could not immediately provide a specific number of employees currently with the Navigation business.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

 

