Raytheon hires Sylla-Dixon as chief diversity officer

Raytheon Technologies, parent company of Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids’ largest employer, hired Marie R. Sylla-Dixon as its chief diversity officer.

Sylla-Dixon will be in charge of “leading Raytheon Technologies’ diversity, equity and inclusion strategy,” according to a news release, and will report directly to Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes.

Collins Aerospace told employees in September to halt any diversity training following an executive order by President Donald Trump.

A federal judge struck down the executive order in December, though, according to USA Today.

“Prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion in all that we do will make us a better company, a better employer and a better contributor to the communities we touch,” Hayes said in the release.

Sylla-Dixon spent 11 years at T-Mobile, most recently as vice president for government and external affairs.

