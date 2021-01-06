Business

Raytheon hires Sylla-Dixon as chief diversity officer

Sylla-Dixon previously worked at T-Mobile

Marie Sylla-Dixon Raytheon Technologies
Marie Sylla-Dixon Raytheon Technologies
/

Raytheon Technologies, parent company of Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids’ largest employer, hired Marie R. Sylla-Dixon as its chief diversity officer.

Sylla-Dixon will be in charge of “leading Raytheon Technologies’ diversity, equity and inclusion strategy,” according to a news release, and will report directly to Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes.

Collins Aerospace told employees in September to halt any diversity training following an executive order by President Donald Trump.

A federal judge struck down the executive order in December, though, according to USA Today.

“Prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion in all that we do will make us a better company, a better employer and a better contributor to the communities we touch,” Hayes said in the release.

Sylla-Dixon spent 11 years at T-Mobile, most recently as vice president for government and external affairs.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa businesses express optimism for next six months

Ingredion to cut 35 positions in Cedar Rapids, WARN notice says

Omaha's Green Plains buys Fluid Quip of Cedar Rapids

Midwest economy improving

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa congressional delegation decries Capitol mob

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol in bid to overturn election

Gazette editorial: Trump must go now

Iowa City woman accused of misappropriating nearly $75,000

Historic train depot to receive repairs in Marion after derecho

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.