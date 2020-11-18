Business

Rapid Creek Cidery merges with food delivery platform

Decision opens door for Wilson's Orchard delivery to Iowa City area

Rapid Creek Cidery is seen beyond a field of strawberry plants at Wilson’s Orchard in Solonin August. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Rapid Creek Cidery and Iowa Delivery has merged, the companies announced Wednesday.

Katie Goering, the co-owner of Rapid Creek Cidery and Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, also co-owns Iowa Delivery with her brother, Jacob Goering.

The merger allows Rapid Creek Cidery and Wilson’s to deliver to Iowa City and some of the surrounding communities.

“Being able to develop a proprietary delivery system which has been proven at scale is a big advantage,” Katie Goering said in a news release.

“It will allow us to achieve necessary efficiencies and also provide a superior customer experience.”

Meanwhile, the merger gives Iowa Delivery its first hub for customer pickups. The company is seeking to partner with more companies to develop hubs, according to its website.

Iowa Delivery requires a $30 minimum order and charges a $6 delivery fee.

“In the future, we plan to leverage software, hardware and applied technologies to further enhance our local farm and food system,” Jacob Goering said in the release.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

