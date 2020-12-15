RESTAURANTS

Raising Cane's chicken fingers restaurant now plans Cedar Rapids opening in 2021

Construction of restaurant on Collins Road NE has been delayed

When Raising Cane's opens in Cedar Rapids, it will have six full-time managers and about 60 employees. (Courtesy Souther
When Raising Cane’s opens in Cedar Rapids, it will have six full-time managers and about 60 employees. (Courtesy Southern Hospitality Ventures)
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

10:03AM | Tue, December 15, 2020

Raising Cane's chicken fingers restaurant now plans Cedar Rapids openi ...

06:30AM | Thu, December 10, 2020

Chew on This: Foxhole 'Charlie' Bar & Grill reopens after derecho ...

06:00AM | Thu, December 10, 2020

Friends open Feedwell Kitchen & Bakery in Cedar Rapids

07:30AM | Thu, December 03, 2020

Couple open CariGrill, a Haitian cafe in Lindale Mall
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

A franchisee of Raising Cane’s, a Baton Rouge, La., chicken fingers restaurant chain, plans to break ground in early 2021 for a northeast Cedar Rapids location.

Southern Hospitality Ventures of Lincoln, Neb., owns and operates Raising Cane’s locations in Altoona, Cedar Falls, Davenport and West Des Moines.

The company purchased the 2½-acre former Ryan’s Family Steakhouse property at 230 Collins Rd. NE in September 2019.

Justin Jones, co-owner and CEO of Southern Hospitality Ventures, said a number of other priorities delayed demolition of the former steakhouse and construction of a new 3,100-square-foot building by about a year.

“We expect to start construction in the first quarter when the ground begins to thaw and open in the fall of 2021,” Jones said Monday.

“We hope to be open in the fall, but we might be opening in late summer. We will tear down the existing building when we start construction.”

Southern Hospitality Ventures had planned to lease the remainder of the property, but Jones said that did not happen and Raising Cane’s will be the sole building.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The restaurant, which will be open every day for lunch and dinner, will have six full-time managers and about 60 employees. It will have inside and outside seating as well as a drive-up window

“It will have an overhead door that we can open for access to the outdoor seating area,” Jones said.

Raising Cane’s has been growing in the Midwest in recent years. Jones and his wife, Jennifer, launched Southern Hospitality Ventures in 2006 and filled out the Nebraska market by 2008.

Jones said Southern Hospitality Ventures plans to open another 12 or 13 restaurants, including two in Cedar Rapids, one or two more in the Quad Cities as well as locations in Coralville, Dubuque and Iowa City.

RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

10:03AM | Tue, December 15, 2020

Raising Cane's chicken fingers restaurant now plans Cedar Rapids openi ...

06:30AM | Thu, December 10, 2020

Chew on This: Foxhole 'Charlie' Bar & Grill reopens after derecho ...

06:00AM | Thu, December 10, 2020

Friends open Feedwell Kitchen & Bakery in Cedar Rapids
View More RESTAURANTS Articles
Ford

Correspondent

All articles by George

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

Chew on This: Foxhole 'Charlie' Bar & Grill reopens after derecho

Friends open Feedwell Kitchen & Bakery in Cedar Rapids

Couple open CariGrill, a Haitian cafe in Lindale Mall

Chew on This: Zoey's Pizza reopens in Marion, Table closes in North Liberty

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa on forefront of COVID research, and UI expert played a prominent role

Iowa will return $21 million in pandemic relief funds misspent on computer system

Much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine poses low risk, says UIHC expert

Court officials warn public of collection notices scam in Iowa

Time Machine: Killian's talking Chistmas tree was a holiday tradition in Cedar Rapids for decades

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.