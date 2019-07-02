Prospect Meadows picks Tim Strellner as next chairman

Prospect Meadows named Tim Strellner as its next chairman of the board of directors Tuesday morning.

Strellner, previously the vice president of the board of directors and the chairman of the fundraising committee, spearheaded the fundraising effort necessary for the $19 million project. The complex in Marion has nine baseball fields, including one for children with disabilities.

“When I got more involved in Prospect Meadows, I saw this was the project for me,” he said in a release.

The 59-year-old also owns Strellner Agency Group, a Cedar Rapids-based insurance company, and has coached baseball collegiately.

Troy McQuillen will be the vice chairman of the board of directors. Rick Freese is the secretary, and Steve Hammes is the treasurer.

Jack Roeder will remain the president of Prospect Meadows. Strellner’s position is new to the organization.

Prospect Meadows finished its first phase of construction in May, but the complex has plans for another eight fields by 2023.

