MARION

Prospect Meadows picks Tim Strellner as next chairman

Former fundraising chairman brings mix of baseball, business experience

MARION ARTICLES

11:22AM | Tue, July 02, 2019

Prospect Meadows picks Tim Strellner as next chairman

11:29AM | Sat, June 29, 2019

Marion Fire Department responds to a fire at Villa's Patio Mexican restaurant ...

10:13AM | Wed, June 26, 2019

Orlan Love's remarks during monarch prairie dedication at Squaw Creek Park in Ma ...

12:14PM | Mon, June 24, 2019

Marion assisted living facility evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

07:14PM | Mon, June 17, 2019

Marion Public Library faces criticism over upcoming pride event

05:36PM | Fri, June 14, 2019

Marion man to prison for sex acts with underage girl
View More MARION Articles

Prospect Meadows named Tim Strellner as its next chairman of the board of directors Tuesday morning.

Strellner, previously the vice president of the board of directors and the chairman of the fundraising committee, spearheaded the fundraising effort necessary for the $19 million project. The complex in Marion has nine baseball fields, including one for children with disabilities.

“When I got more involved in Prospect Meadows, I saw this was the project for me,” he said in a release.

The 59-year-old also owns Strellner Agency Group, a Cedar Rapids-based insurance company, and has coached baseball collegiately.

Troy McQuillen will be the vice chairman of the board of directors. Rick Freese is the secretary, and Steve Hammes is the treasurer.

Jack Roeder will remain the president of Prospect Meadows. Strellner’s position is new to the organization.

Prospect Meadows finished its first phase of construction in May, but the complex has plans for another eight fields by 2023.

• Comments: john.steppe@thegazette.com

MORE MARION ARTICLES ...

Marion Fire Department responds to a fire at Villa's Patio Mexican restaurant

Orlan Love's remarks during monarch prairie dedication at Squaw Creek Park in Marion

Marion assisted living facility evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

Marion Public Library faces criticism over upcoming pride event

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids man illegally had 17 guns, including four machine guns

Fireworks are America's favorite face exploding, dog torturing, bird murdering way to celebrate its birthday

Iowans enjoy a few new freedoms starting this week

Nike pulls 'Betsy Ross Flag' sneakers after Kaepernick complains

Campaign almanac: Presidential candidates Delaney, Moulton head to Cedar Rapids to talk climate

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.