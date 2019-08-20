Retail kitchen store to open in former Motley Cow Cafe in Iowa City

By Thomas Friestad, The Gazette

IOWA CITY — A different tenant than previously announced will move into the space the Motley Cow Cafe used to call home in Iowa City.

The Felker family of Iowa City announced Tuesday they would open the Prairie Kitchen Store in April 2020 in the former cafe space, at 160 N. Linn St. in the city’s Northside Marketplace.

The Motley Cow Cafe closed in June 2017.

Previous plans called for a new steak and fish restaurant, Meat and Seafood Co., to open at the former cafe in spring 2018. A request for comment to its marketing company was not returned.

Among the Prairie Kitchen Store’s planned offerings are global and American-made kitchen tools, serveware for entertaining and food items including craft beer, wine, coffee, tea and a small selection of bakery items, according to its website.

The store’s product lines “will prioritize great design as well as artisan craftsmanship and fair trade practices,” the site says.

The new business also says it will hold in-store events such as cooking demonstrations, author readings, live music and trivia nights.

“We’ll have wood display tables, galvanized pipe shelving and reclaimed wood and brick accents,” store co-owner Susan Felker, an assistant dean for the undergraduate program in the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business, said in a Tuesday release. “Colors will be eclectic and bright, tapping into the Northside’s bohemian nature.”

In advance of its opening, the Prairie Kitchen Store will open a holiday pop-up shop Dec. 7 and 8 at women’s clothing store Textiles, 109 S. Dubuque St. in downtown Iowa City.

