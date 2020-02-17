Business

Pier 1 files for bankruptcy

Retailer seeks time to sell troubled chain

Pier 1 Imports was founded in 1962, and as with other long-established retailers, has been hurt by the growth of online
Pier 1 Imports was founded in 1962, and as with other long-established retailers, has been hurt by the growth of online rivals. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Bloomberg News

Pier 1 Imports filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to facilitate a company sale after the retailer of eclectic home furnishings found itself squeezed by online rivals and crushed under too much debt.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based retailer is in talks with multiple potential buyers, according to a statement Monday.

Pier 1 also reiterated a plan to shut as many as 450 stores.

“Today’s actions are intended to provide Pier 1 with additional time and financial flexibility as we now work to unlock additional value for our stakeholders through a sale,” CEO Robert Riesbeck said in the statement.

The company will remain open during the bankruptcy process.

Pier 1 listed assets and liabilities of more than $500 million in its filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va.

The company said it secured about $256 million of debtor-in-possession financing from Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Pathlight Capital.

Pier 1 was founded in 1962, and as with other long-established retailers, it’s been hurt by the growth of new online rivals.

Pier 1’s shoppers have been defecting to e-commerce players such as Wayfair, as well as conventional giants like Walmart that have expanded in the category.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Repeated efforts to salvage Pier 1 fell short. An “action plan” put in place in April 2019 by interim CEO Cheryl Bachelder failed to stabilize sales, and the company replaced her in November with Robert Riesbeck, a turnaround manager.

He announced plans in January to dismiss about 40 percent of the headquarters staff and shut about 450 stores — almost half the chain.

At the same time, the company was telling creditors about a plan for a potential bankruptcy, and it warned in a regulatory filing that its survival was in doubt.

Charles Tandy, the entrepreneur behind Radio Shack, started Pier 1 in California as a single store, according to his book. The outlet in San Mateo sold beanbag chairs, love beads and incense, according to a company history.

The chain went public in 1970 and eventually expanded to more than 1,000 stores, with locations in Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. It didn’t introduce an e-commerce website until July 2012.

As of March 2019, it employed about 18,000 people in the United States and Canada, about 4,000 of them full-time.

Bloomberg News

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

'A creative itch' and faith drive Cedar Rapids man into new venture to help Mound View, Wellington Heights youth

Definitive Home Design has a good first year

When Diamond V departs plant, will it become an eyesore or an impetus for Time Check neighborhood?

Famous Dave's owner targets Granite City restaurants, pending bankruptcy court approval

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 4

Iowa Wesleyan won't return donor's gift, despite sitting idle for years

Iowa district to pay $4.8M to settle suit in fatal school bus fire

Fact Checker: Student achievement data correct, but Gov. Kim Reynolds veers from it

Ken Kirby, who died Saturday, pushed for Alzheimer's to be recognized cause of death

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.