Photos of the Aldi grand opening on Collins Road in Cedar Rapids

More than 125 people were lined up Thursday morning to shop at the newest Aldi store in the Corridor, at 180 Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids. A store advertisement offered the first 100 customers a chance to win a golden ticket worth up to $100.

