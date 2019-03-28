More than 125 people were lined up Thursday morning to shop at the newest Aldi store in the Corridor, at 180 Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids. A store advertisement offered the first 100 customers a chance to win a golden ticket worth up to $100.
Photos of the Aldi grand opening on Collins Road in Cedar Rapids
