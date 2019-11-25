Per Mar Security buys Nebraska-based NECO Security

Davenport-based Per Mar Security Services purchased a Lincoln, Neb., security business, the company said on its website.
NECO Security’s project manager and the Lincoln company’s technicians will become part of Midwest Alarm Services, which is owned by Per Mar. The employees will be located in Per Mar and Midwest Alarm Services Lincoln offices.
Family-owned Per Mar, with 40 branch and satellite locations including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, was founded in 1953. NECO was founded in 1957.
Related Articles
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa City woman reports home invaded by armed males Sunday
- (Canceled) Operation Quickfind issued for North Liberty teen
- Man killed in crash Saturday while fleeing from Cedar Rapids police
- Culture clash could be to blame for UnityPoint, Sanford Health merger halt
- Jack Nunge injures knee in Iowa’s win over Cal Poly
- Iowa handles Iowa State for 16th straight win in Cy-Hawk wrestling series