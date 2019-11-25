Business

Per Mar Security buys Nebraska-based NECO Security

Various parts of security systems installed by Per Mar Security Services are displayed, such as motion viewers, glass break sensor, magnetic door contact sensor and a key fob. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Davenport-based Per Mar Security Services purchased a Lincoln, Neb., security business, the company said on its website.

NECO Security’s project manager and the Lincoln company’s technicians will become part of Midwest Alarm Services, which is owned by Per Mar. The employees will be located in Per Mar and Midwest Alarm Services Lincoln offices.

Family-owned Per Mar, with 40 branch and satellite locations including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, was founded in 1953. NECO was founded in 1957.

 

