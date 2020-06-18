Business

Collins Aerospace develops process to convert passenger jets to cargo jets

Seven-day process could help carry medical supplies amid pandemic

“The current situation has increased the need for airlines to deliver critical medical goods to locations around the globe,” says Trevor Skelly, Collins Aerospace’s general manager of integration engineering. (The Gazette)

The same plane taken for a vacation to Disney World soon could be reconfigured to hold medical supplies, thanks to a new process by Cedar Rapids-based Collins Aerospace.

With the demand for passenger jets remaining low during the coronavirus pandemic, Collins Aerospace has developed a way to turn passenger jets into cargo planes in seven days.

“The current situation has increased the need for airlines to deliver critical medical goods to locations around the globe,” said Trevor Skelly, Collins Aerospace’s general manager of integration engineering, in a statement.

The process works for any passenger plane model, the company said.

Plane modification is nothing new for Collins Aerospace. The company, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has done airplane cabin modifications in its Everett, Wash., facility.

“Collins Aerospace is committed to using our cabin conversion expertise to assist our customers and ensure the important work of aiding the world in the fight against this pandemic continues,” Skelly said in the statement.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

