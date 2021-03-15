Business

Ornery Octopus aims for 'treasure hunt' appeal, selling overstock items at half price in Hiawatha

Surplus store carries overstocked items from big-box venues

Trevor Schorg rearranges stock at Ornery Octopus Surplus in Hiawatha on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The family-owned surp
Trevor Schorg rearranges stock at Ornery Octopus Surplus in Hiawatha on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The family-owned surplus store aims to price their goods at half off retail. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/

HIAWATHA — It might make some people ornery to work with their family members.

But not so in the Schorg family. Parents Dawn and Rob work day in and day out with their adult children, Trevor and Brittany, in their new retail venture Ornery Octopus Surplus and Liquidation.

The store — open every Thursday through Sunday — takes in overstocked items from big-box retail stores that Ornery Octopus then sells for half the retail price.

“We get a little bit of stuff from everybody,” said Dawn, noting that all merchandise is new and they are not a thrift store.

You can find a variety of items, from office supplies, toys and pet supplies to snacks, some groceries, health and beauty items, hardware and clothes.

They also stock seasonal items, such as Easter-related products.

“It’s like a big treasure hunt because you don’t know exactly what we are getting in and that can be a lot of fun,” she said.

Each family member has a key role to play in the business. Rob takes on the task of tracking down bargain merchandise, frequently purchasing through auctions. Dawn is the face customers see working at the store most often.

Trevor is in charge of receiving and inventory, as well as social media efforts. Brittany helps out wherever she’s needed and her schedule allows.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Rob spends a lot of time getting the best deals we can with the best products. It keeps our prices down, but it is time-consuming,” Dawn said.

“These guys don’t like to talk on the phone or do that kind of stuff, but I could never sit behind the computer and do what Rob does or go out and move the pallets like Trevor does.

“We each have our strengths and we pull them together to keep going and moving forward and find more deals. This is definitely a family thing, and I really think that is a plus.”

Because they all fulfill different roles, they all have found different parts of the past year most fulfilling.

“I’ve always enjoyed the behind-the-scenes work back in the warehouse, moving around pallets and now I get to take charge of all of that stuff” Trevor said.

“And we are saving people money and that feels really good, too,” added Rob.

Saving money on merchandise is what inspired the venture to begin with.

The idea for the store goes way back, in fact.

“It’s kind of a thing that Rob and I have always wanted to do, it’s always been in the back of our minds,” Dawn said.

She explained that Rob grew up shopping at surplus stores with his mother, who was raising him on her own and trying to stretch their dollars.

“Then when I started dating Rob, I would go with him and his mom and she would take me to all these different bargain stores,” Dawn said. “It was really exciting to me.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Career Week: March 22-25th

Career week is a free virtual series of programming built to explore job opportunities in-depth, review trends and get inspired.

Register now
Gazette Marketing
HER Women of Achievement - Call For Nominations

Do you know someone who should be celebrated for her work, ideas, impact on our community? Nominate her for Women of Achievement!

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now

She added that she and Rob got to talking to their own children, now both graduated from high school, more seriously about the idea of opening their own store.

“Rob was like, if we’re going to do it, let’s just do it and see what happens.”

The couple also operates additional businesses, including Czech Feather and Down, so they had some retail experience to back up their new venture.

“This is something we want to build for our kids to take over completely at some point,” Dawn added.

The store has been open for one year — as of March 5.

“There were so many obstacles to getting going,” said Rob, noting that they opened just before the pandemic took hold and then also faced the impact of the derecho.

“It just seemed like everything was against us right away and I don’t think we have ever able to reach our full potential yet,” he said.

They pivoted much of their business to Facebook, a resource they continue to rely heavily on to promote what they currently have in stock.

Soon, the Schorgs realized they needed more space. They recently settled into their new location in Hiawatha that allows more showroom and warehouse space, from 2,400 to 7,500 square feet.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We moved everything in two weeks’ time and had everything set up within a month,” Dawn recalled. “And now we have lots of room to work with.”

As for the name, there’s no fun story behind it other than being catchy and grabbing attention of potential customers.

“It’s just unique,” Dawn said. Kind of like the store.

Know a Corridor business that could be a be interesting “My Biz” feature? Tell us about it at michaelchevy.castranova@thegazette.com.

At a glance

• Owners: Dawn, Rob, Trevor and Britney Schorg

• Business: Ornery Octopus Surplus and Liquidation

• Address: 760 Kacena Rd., Hiawatha

• Website: facebook.com/getornery

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa's unemployment rate decreases to 3.5 percent in January

Iowa meatpacking plants put lives on the line in COVID pandemic

Cedar Rapids homeownership program refocuses after derecho

Business Notes: Feb. 14, 2021

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa Hawkeyes start NCAA men's basketball tournament against Grand Canyon Antelopes

First up for renaming debate at Iowa State: Catt Hall

Another slogan for Iowa: Pull GOP back from the brink

Fact Checker: Sen. Joe Bolkcom talks about marijuana possession

The hidden risks of coronavirus

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.