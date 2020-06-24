Business

Nick Wagner leaves Iowa Utilities Board for position at Black Hills Energy

Marion resident served on three-person board since 2013

Nick Wagner reads the board's final decision to a group of landowners and interested parties at the Iowa Utilities Board
Nick Wagner reads the board's final decision to a group of landowners and interested parties at the Iowa Utilities Board in Des Moines on Thurs. Mar. 10, 2016. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Nick Wagner left Iowa Utilities Board to take a vice president level position with Black Hills Energy, Iowa Utilities Board announced Tuesday evening.

He will become vice president for Colorado regulatory affairs and policy for the Rapid City, S.D.-based company next month.

“I have really enjoyed working with and have learned a tremendous amount from other Board members and Iowa Utilities Board employees,” Wagner said in a statement. “I am continually impressed with the work they all do for Iowa and I will miss the Iowa Utilities Board.”

Wagner, a Marion resident, is in his second term on the three-person board. Former Gov. Terry Branstad appointed him in 2013, and then Gov. Kim Reynolds reappointed him in 2019.

Wagner received $124,378 in salary from the 2019 fiscal year, per the Iowa State Employee Salary Book.

Before joining Iowa Utilities Board, he was an electrical engineer, served four years on the Marion City Council and served two terms in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

