NewBoCo sets ICR Agile virtual event

Esther Derby to be keynote speaker for one-day program

New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative will host ICR Agile, a one-day virtual event for those in the agile community, Feb. 25.

Agile “enables people to solve complex and adaptive problems by collaborating,” according to the event page.

Esther Derby, an organizational leadership consultant with Esther Derbery Associates who works with Fortune 500 companies, will be the keynote speaker.

Other speakers will include:

• Erin Lowe, agile coach at Collins Aerospace

• Jon Kern, co-author of the Agile Manifesto

• Harry Koehnermann, principal consultant at Scaled Agile

• Allison Pollard, agile coach with Improving

• Zeenat Fadwani, managing partner with Lean Agile Solution

• Mike Schwartz, enterprise agile transformation coach at Cprime Inc.

• Zuzi Sochova, independent Agile coach and trainer with sochova.com.

Tickets cost $100 and are available on NewBoCo’s website at https://bit.ly/3snAAPc.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

