New Raytheon Technologies to retain 'corporate presence'

Details on Collins Aerospace operations still to be specified

Temporary signage for Collins Aerospace, a unit of United Technologies Corp., at the former Rockwell Collins buildings in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (Gazette photo)
While Raytheon Technologies — the new aerospace and defense technology giant to be birthed from the proposed merger of United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon — would retain “corporate presence” in their respective existing communities, what that will look like for UTC’s Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids and other Iowa cities remains to be spelled out.

The two businesses announced Sunday they intend to merge in an all-stock deal. The combined corporation — Farmington, Conn.-based UTC develops avionics and communications systems and Waltham, Mass.-headquartered Raytheon is U.S. defense contractor best known for manufacturing the Patriot missile defense system — would be the second-largest U.S. aerospace company, behind Boeing.

The companies said Raytheon Technologies would consolidate into the business units — intelligence, space and airborne systems, and integrated defense and missile systems. The new businesses would join Collins Aerospace and Pratt and Whitney to form the four business units of the merged corporation.

Some 9,350 employees were reported for Collins Aerospace operations in 2018’s fourth quarter for Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Decorah, Bellevue and Manchester.

Collins Aerospace would see about $22 billion sales under Raytheon Technologies, according to a 2019 fact sheet from UTC and Raytheon.

During an early morning conference call, the heads of the two businesses — UTC Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes, Raytheon Chairman and CEO Thomas Kennedy, along with their respective chief financial officers — the executives said, more than once, the actual process of the two entities coming together would affect operations.

For employees, the fact sheet accompanying the conference call listed a greater focus on research and development in the combined corporation among its increased career opportunities.

Check back later for more details on the merger.

