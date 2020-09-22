More than 600 without Mediacom service more than six weeks after derecho

More than six weeks after the Aug. 10 derecho, 671 Mediacom customers and fewer than 200 ImOn customers remain without internet service.

Mediacom expects to have service restored for Cedar Rapids customers by Saturday, according to its online outage map.

“Everybody is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel very quickly,” Mediacom spokeswoman Phyllis Peters said Tuesday. “We are immensely grateful for the patience customers have demonstrated.”

ImOn spokeswoman Lisa Rhatigan said the goal is to have service restored for all customers by Oct. 2.

“We are pushing for it to be sooner, of course,” Rhatigan said.

Mediacom and ImOn still are billing the customers without service, but all those affected will receive credits in their October bills for however much service was missed.

“They will receive their full credit on the bill they receive in October,” Rhatigan said. “We just needed the time to calculate the appropriate credits. It’s different for every customer.”

Peters said most Mediacom customers will receive the credits in their October bills, but “a small number” of customers might not have the credit applied to the bill until later. She added that $100 thank-you credits will be given to “some” customers who have been without internet for an extended time.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Rhatigan said ImOn still has some downed lines but is focusing on getting “our customers up and running first” before making those repairs.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com