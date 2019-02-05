Two restaurant chains have signed leases for space in the first phase of Peck’s Landing, a 154,000-square-foot retail development on Blairs Ferry Road NE at Edgewood Road NE, near the border of Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.

Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream Parlors and Taco John’s will be opening in the second quarter of this year, according to Craig Byers of Pivot Real Estate, the listing agent for Peck’s Landing.

Happy Joe’s is a Bettendorf-based company with locations in Iowa, Illinois, North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Taco John’s, a Cheyenne, Wyo., restaurant chain, operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states.

The restaurants will join LV Nails, which Byers anticipates will open in the next 30 days.

“We expect to be able to announce two or three additional tenants for Peck’s Landing in the next 60 days,” he said. “The leasing has been going fairly well.

“It’s your typical multi-tenant retailer that will be going to go in there, anyone looking for anywhere from 1,500 square feet up to about 5,000 square feet.”

Peck’s Landing initially will include four buildings for retail on adjoining properties at 3950, 3980 and 3990 Blairs Ferry Road. Edgewood Road NE, adjacent to the 20.8-acre project, eventually will connect with Boyson Road and, ultimately, Tower Terrace Road in Hiawatha.

Peck’s Landing, Byers said, is getting a lot of interest following last month’s announcement of Wisconsin-based Fleet Farm as the anchor of nearby Edgewood Town Center, a $50 million development at Edgewood Road NE and Highway 100.

Byers said Kwik-Trip, the La Crosse, Wis., corporate parent of the Kwik Star convenience store chain, has purchased a land adjacent to Peck’s Landing for a new store.

“We also have a lot on the corner of 18th Avenue and Blairs Ferry Road,” he added. “We have received a few proposals for the 10 acres at the back of Peck’s Landing, but I think the developers are wanting to hold onto that for a little while longer.”