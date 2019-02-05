Business

More tenants sign up for Peck's Landing

Happy Joe's, Taco John's opening this year

Work is underway by new tenants at Peck’s Landing on the northeast corner of Edgewood Road NE and Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Work is underway by new tenants at Peck’s Landing on the northeast corner of Edgewood Road NE and Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
/

Two restaurant chains have signed leases for space in the first phase of Peck’s Landing, a 154,000-square-foot retail development on Blairs Ferry Road NE at Edgewood Road NE, near the border of Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha.

Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream Parlors and Taco John’s will be opening in the second quarter of this year, according to Craig Byers of Pivot Real Estate, the listing agent for Peck’s Landing.

Happy Joe’s is a Bettendorf-based company with locations in Iowa, Illinois, North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Taco John’s, a Cheyenne, Wyo., restaurant chain, operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states.

The restaurants will join LV Nails, which Byers anticipates will open in the next 30 days.

“We expect to be able to announce two or three additional tenants for Peck’s Landing in the next 60 days,” he said. “The leasing has been going fairly well.

“It’s your typical multi-tenant retailer that will be going to go in there, anyone looking for anywhere from 1,500 square feet up to about 5,000 square feet.”

Peck’s Landing initially will include four buildings for retail on adjoining properties at 3950, 3980 and 3990 Blairs Ferry Road. Edgewood Road NE, adjacent to the 20.8-acre project, eventually will connect with Boyson Road and, ultimately, Tower Terrace Road in Hiawatha.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

Peck’s Landing, Byers said, is getting a lot of interest following last month’s announcement of Wisconsin-based Fleet Farm as the anchor of nearby Edgewood Town Center, a $50 million development at Edgewood Road NE and Highway 100.

Byers said Kwik-Trip, the La Crosse, Wis., corporate parent of the Kwik Star convenience store chain, has purchased a land adjacent to Peck’s Landing for a new store.

“We also have a lot on the corner of 18th Avenue and Blairs Ferry Road,” he added. “We have received a few proposals for the 10 acres at the back of Peck’s Landing, but I think the developers are wanting to hold onto that for a little while longer.”

CONTINUE READING

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Wine prices may be lower this year

ESP International acquires Texas Seal

Mister Car Wash plans two new Cedar Rapids locations

Official: TIF properties not exempt from tax to pay for flood control in Cedar Rapids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch: Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments in the Jerime Mitchell officer-involved shooting lawsuit

Let the market dictate cannabis dispensary locations, Gov. Reynolds says

Iowa bill calls for curtailing unemployment checks

Iowa looking at 'options' in wake of harassment deals for government officials

Faith-based student group accuses University of Iowa of continued discrimination

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.