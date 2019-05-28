More housing planned for Tiffin

The latest stage of a Tiffin housing development is poised to help one of Iowa’s fastest-growing cities accommodate some of that incoming population.

Tiffin council members last week approved planned development overlay rezoning for a 6.4-acre lot of the Prairie Village development, near Oakdale Boulevard, as well as a developer’s agreement with Advantage Custom Builders of North Liberty.

The company plans to construct 22 multifamily structures — eight four- and three-unit buildings and six two-unit buildings — on the lot, ranging in size from 5,920 to 22,440 square feet.

Sixty-eight total units are planned across the buildings.

Advantage President Chad Keune said workers are expected to start work on infrastructure, including sewer and streets, in the next month and a half. Construction is expected to start in late July or early August, weather permitting, and last for about a year and a half, he said.

“We’re now ready to move forward and get the community built,” Keune said.

The 6.4 acres constituting the multifamily homes are part of a larger 40-acre tract Advantage already is developing. Keune said construction has started on nine or 10 of planned 40 to 42 single-family homes, as well as on five of 16 planned zero lots, or 10 of 32 planned housing units.

Keune said pricing for the homes could range from $170,000 to more than $500,000, depending on the type of housing. He estimated total project cost could total $35 million to $40 million, about $14 million of which entailing the multifamily phase.

The new housing dovetails with a recent 72-percent population boom in Tiffin, from 1,947 residents in 2010 to 3,361 in 2017.

• Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com