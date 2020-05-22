What's open over Memorial Day weekend in Eastern Iowa

As many Iowa businesses begin to reopen and residents look for things to do over the long weekend, here’s a rundown of some places that will be open and some that are still off limits.

There continue to be restrictions on some businesses, so it’s best to call ahead to make sure a place is open. Many businesses also are operating under reduced hours or by appointment only.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people maintain at least 6 feet of distance between other people and wearing a face covering when others are nearby.

For the shoppers

NewBo Public Market is open, but hours vary depending on the vendor and changes regularly. Some vendors haven’t reopened yet. A NewBo spokesperson said there are typically four to five shops open at any point.

Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville will operate with normal business hours with 53 retailers open as of Thursday. That includes all anchor tenants except JCPenney.

Lindale Mall will be open with normal business hours as well. Open retailers include Von Maur, Rue 21 and Footlocker.

For outdoors lovers

The trails at Indian Creek Nature Center are open, but the buildings are closed.

Cedar Rapids parks are open with some restrictions to keep patrons safe. Ellis and Gardner golf courses also are open with restrictions, in addition to tennis courts and disc golf courses. But pools, playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts, restrooms and other pavilions, baseball fields and other facilities are closed. A full list of facility openings and closures is available on the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation website.

Similarly, many Iowa City pools, sports fields and recreation centers are closed, but parks remain open.

Mount Trashmore is closed but is expected to open next month. The landfill-turned-park has been under construction since late fall.

Iowa State parks are open, but shelters, lodges, museums, visitor centers and nature centers on park grounds remain closed. Camping cabins and yurts along with modern restrooms and shower buildings are reopening on Friday.

For families and museumgoers

The Metro Library Network — consisting of the Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha libraries — is offering a low-contact or no-contact curbside pickup every weekday. Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha are also doing curbside pickup on weekends. None of the library buildings are open yet.

The Iowa City Public Library remains closed to keep employees safe, officials said.

The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa is reopening Friday with several restrictions. Patrons must use a credit or debit card and at least be 16 years old.

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque opens Saturday. Visitors must purchase tickets in advance as part of the museum’s efforts to limit how many people are in the museum at one time. Museum staff will be wearing masks, and visitors are encouraged to wear masks.

The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, which shut down in the middle of a major traveling exhibit “Across the Atlantic: Impressionism through the French Lens,” is among many museums in the area to stay closed.

