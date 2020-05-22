CORONAVIRUS

What's open over Memorial Day weekend in Eastern Iowa

Malls, parks among places open with some limitations

Katlin Brown and Jeff Boyd of Iowa City, Iowa, walk with their daughter along the Clear Creek Trail in Coralville, Iowa,
Katlin Brown and Jeff Boyd of Iowa City, Iowa, walk with their daughter along the Clear Creek Trail in Coralville, Iowa, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:55PM | Fri, May 22, 2020

UIHC encourages Iowans to keep washing hands, social distancing becaus ...

01:26PM | Fri, May 22, 2020

What's open over Memorial Day weekend in Eastern Iowa

10:30AM | Fri, May 22, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Friday, May ...

09:43AM | Fri, May 22, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 22: Iowa City cancels firewo ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

As many Iowa businesses begin to reopen and residents look for things to do over the long weekend, here’s a rundown of some places that will be open and some that are still off limits.

There continue to be restrictions on some businesses, so it’s best to call ahead to make sure a place is open. Many businesses also are operating under reduced hours or by appointment only.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people maintain at least 6 feet of distance between other people and wearing a face covering when others are nearby.

For the shoppers

NewBo Public Market is open, but hours vary depending on the vendor and changes regularly. Some vendors haven’t reopened yet. A NewBo spokesperson said there are typically four to five shops open at any point.

Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville will operate with normal business hours with 53 retailers open as of Thursday. That includes all anchor tenants except JCPenney.

Lindale Mall will be open with normal business hours as well. Open retailers include Von Maur, Rue 21 and Footlocker.

For outdoors lovers

The trails at Indian Creek Nature Center are open, but the buildings are closed.

Cedar Rapids parks are open with some restrictions to keep patrons safe. Ellis and Gardner golf courses also are open with restrictions, in addition to tennis courts and disc golf courses. But pools, playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts, restrooms and other pavilions, baseball fields and other facilities are closed. A full list of facility openings and closures is available on the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation website.

Similarly, many Iowa City pools, sports fields and recreation centers are closed, but parks remain open.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Mount Trashmore is closed but is expected to open next month. The landfill-turned-park has been under construction since late fall.

Iowa State parks are open, but shelters, lodges, museums, visitor centers and nature centers on park grounds remain closed. Camping cabins and yurts along with modern restrooms and shower buildings are reopening on Friday.

For families and museumgoers

The Metro Library Network — consisting of the Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha libraries — is offering a low-contact or no-contact curbside pickup every weekday. Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha are also doing curbside pickup on weekends. None of the library buildings are open yet.

The Iowa City Public Library remains closed to keep employees safe, officials said.

The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa is reopening Friday with several restrictions. Patrons must use a credit or debit card and at least be 16 years old.

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque opens Saturday. Visitors must purchase tickets in advance as part of the museum’s efforts to limit how many people are in the museum at one time. Museum staff will be wearing masks, and visitors are encouraged to wear masks.

The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, which shut down in the middle of a major traveling exhibit “Across the Atlantic: Impressionism through the French Lens,” is among many museums in the area to stay closed.

Comments: john.steppe@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:55PM | Fri, May 22, 2020

UIHC encourages Iowans to keep washing hands, social distancing becaus ...

01:26PM | Fri, May 22, 2020

What's open over Memorial Day weekend in Eastern Iowa

10:30AM | Fri, May 22, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Friday, May ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
JohnSteppe

The Gazette

All articles by John

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Friday, May 22

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 22: Iowa City cancels fireworks, closes pools indefinitely

Iowa unemployment rate up to 10.2 percent in April as pandemic takes economic toll

Iowa's budget chief is trying to predict fiscal future, and it's harder than ever

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Summer with an asterisk: The unofficial kickoff to a season of social distancing

On land or in the water this Memorial Day weekend, keep your distance

Accel Group moving to the Fountains in Cedar Rapids

19-year-old sentenced to five years for illegally having gun as felon

Garage door messages offer inspiration and a chuckle in Robins

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate