McDonald Optical to close longtime store in downtown Iowa City, bolster Iowa City Marketplace location

A multi-generational eye care business plans to shutter one of its two locations in Iowa City next month.

McDonald Optical will close its downtown storefront, at 16 South Clinton Street, across from the Old Capitol Building in January 2020. The optical center, which sells eyewear and contact lens, had operated at that location since 1956.

Third-generation owner Reid McDonald decided to consolidate his business to its other location — at Iowa City Marketplace, 1638 Sycamore St. — in the midst of what he called a changing eye care market, according to a Tuesday news release.

There, McDonald Optical will increase its service offerings, including with a private label product line to provide customers “fashionable and reliable frames at every price point,” the release said.

“This is an exciting time for multi-generational business owners, as more and more consumers decide to shop small,” McDonald said.

McDonald Optical also will expand its online commerce and continue to support programs for Iowa City Community School District students.

