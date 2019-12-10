Business

McDonald Optical to close longtime store in downtown Iowa City, bolster Iowa City Marketplace location

Iowa City Marketplace, formerly Sycamore Mall, in census tract: 19103001700, which is part of an area eligible for an Opportunity Zones designation as seen in Iowa City on Thursday, Apr. 19, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Iowa City Marketplace, formerly Sycamore Mall, in census tract: 19103001700, which is part of an area eligible for an Opportunity Zones designation as seen in Iowa City on Thursday, Apr. 19, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

A multi-generational eye care business plans to shutter one of its two locations in Iowa City next month.

McDonald Optical will close its downtown storefront, at 16 South Clinton Street, across from the Old Capitol Building in January 2020. The optical center, which sells eyewear and contact lens, had operated at that location since 1956.

Third-generation owner Reid McDonald decided to consolidate his business to its other location — at Iowa City Marketplace, 1638 Sycamore St. — in the midst of what he called a changing eye care market, according to a Tuesday news release.

There, McDonald Optical will increase its service offerings, including with a private label product line to provide customers “fashionable and reliable frames at every price point,” the release said.

“This is an exciting time for multi-generational business owners, as more and more consumers decide to shop small,” McDonald said.

McDonald Optical also will expand its online commerce and continue to support programs for Iowa City Community School District students.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Deere plans more layoffs at Davenport

University of Iowa lands $1.165 billion in utilities deal

John Delaney calls for trade deals, federal investment to reinvigorate rural America

West Side Transport sues engine manufacturer over warranty for defective truck parts

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa is leaving Iowans in the dark

Accidental shootings by police expose training shortfalls

Complaint: Man forcibly fondled 18-year-old woman at Kirkwood Court apartment in Cedar Rapids

Police chief: DACA makes Cedar Rapids safer

Cedar Rapids man among 20 Iowans honored for saving lives

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.