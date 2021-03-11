Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore location becoming new Fast and Fresh

The former Hy-Vee Drug Store in Marion is getting a “fresh” new look this year.

The store, which closed in August due to damage from the derecho, will reopen as a Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh.

The venue, 2790 Seventh Ave., will become one of the new, smaller-scale versions of Hy-Vee and is planned to open in late 2021, Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s strategic communications director, said Thursday.

The store, which will be the first Fast and Fresh in the greater Cedar Rapids area, will feature fuel pumps in addition to grocery items.

Fast and Fresh formats carry pantry and frozen items along with fresh produce, dairy, meat and bakery items, Buzynski said.

The store also will provide made-to-order meals for carry out and dining it as well as take-and-heat meal options.

Hy-Vee operates a Fast and Fresh Express in Coralville.

