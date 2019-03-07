Business

MEDCO unveils workforce retention program

Eligible students can access grants up to $4,000

Nick Glew MEDCO

A program intended to develop and retain an emerging young workforce has been unveiled by the Marion Economic Development Corp.

Community Promise, funded by the newly created Marion Community Promise Foundation, is focused on connecting local students with community careers.

Eligible students will be able to access for up to $4,000 to cover college tuition, certifications, or vocational training costs.

The grants are available once students identify a local business partner and are ready to begin specific training for a job with that company.

The funds are designed to support local business partners seeking to equip their next generation of talent as well as students who the community wants to retain after high school.

“Our community promise is to be a national leader in creating an insulated talent pipeline that is a competitive advantage for our community,” MEDCO President Nick Glew said in announcing the program Wednesday at the organization’s annual meeting.

“This means investing in the youth who are here with us today in order to ensure they connect with local business and pursue careers here at home.”

The grants require a two-to-one cash match provided by a combination of the student and a partnering business.

All approved grant funds will be paid directly to the school or provider of the funded training once expenses are incurred and all match requirements met.

A Pursuit Promise document, completed by the student and a business partner, solidifies their intent to enter into a long term mentoring relationship. It is not a guarantee of full-time employment.

Students are required to complete a simple academic and financial plan. These informal documents outline classes needed to qualify for a position as well as an understanding of how a student might pay for it.

Program details can be found at medcoiowa.org/pursuitgrant.

