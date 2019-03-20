Business

Mandarin Spice restaurant planned for downtown Cedar Rapids

Opening date set for within the next two months

Two signature Mandarin Spice Asian Grill dishes, oven-baked Chilean sea bass and a crab stuffed avocado appetizer, were photographed at the Marion restaurant. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Two signature Mandarin Spice Asian Grill dishes, oven-baked Chilean sea bass and a crab stuffed avocado appetizer, were photographed at the Marion restaurant. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)

Marion restaurant Mandarin Spice Asian Grill announced it will open a second location, set for downtown Cedar Rapids.

The restaurant’s Facebook page announced the plan to open at 415 Third St. SE. The space, known as the Sokol Building for its history as a Czech Sokol gymnasium, previously housed Backpocket Pilot Pub, which closed in July.

No opening date is specified, but the Facebook note said owners hope to open in the next month or two.

A 1980s theme bar, the Rewind, previously had announced it would open in the space. But owner Nassor Cooper now says he open The Rewind at 1010 Second Ave. SW sometime this spring.

Mandarin Spice Asian Grill, owned by Kong Ni, first opened at 1412 Twixt Town Rd. in January 2015. The menu focuses on Chinese and Japanese cuisine, with a large selection of sushi, as well as a few Thai and Singaporean dishes.

